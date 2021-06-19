Lawyer seeks immediate end to school speeding cameras in Buffalo

The lawyer leading an effort to remove safety cameras from school zones in Buffalo now seeks their immediate deactivation and the city's return of more than $1.3 million in collected fines following the recent Common Council vote to end the program.

If the city fails to voluntarily honor his request, attorney Corey J. Hogan says, he will continue litigation aimed at refunds for those "wrongfully ticketed under the School Zone Safety Program."

School speed zone camera program to end, Council member says University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt says Mayor Byron W. Brown did not sign or veto an ordinance to repeal to use of the cameras.

In a Friday letter to Corporation Counsel Timothy A. Ball, Hogan noted that an ordinance amendment introduced by University Councilmember Rasheed N.C. Wyatt received no veto from Mayor Byron W. Brown and will result in the program's termination on Aug. 31. Hogan on Feb. 21 filed suit against the city on behalf of "aggrieved" clients, labeling the camera program a "cash grab" that resulted in more than 26,000 speeding tickets.

He also contended that the cameras were primarily located in minority neighborhoods that took advantage of motorists least able to afford the $50 fines.

"We are, therefore, extremely pleased that the Common Council agreed with our position that the speed cameras were inappropriate and took the important and necessary step of ending the School Zone Safety Program," he wrote.

Speed camera company says results show 'a successful program,' but critics unmoved “We don’t care about where the money comes from," University Council Member Rasheed N.C. Wyatt said. "We can still prioritize child safety, and it doesn’t have to attach a dollar figure to it.”