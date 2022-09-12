Lawyer says Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant 'was caught up in the madness that day'

A “mob mentality” on Jan. 6, 2021, took hold of an Alden man now awaiting sentencing for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, his lawyer said in a new federal court filing.
Daniel Warmus "followed the mob and will now live with that decision everyday for the rest of his life," said attorney Daniel J. DuBois.
"Mr. Warmus was caught up in the madness that day and no doubt made some very poor decisions," DuBois said in court papers. "He also made the decisions to remain peaceful, and abstain from the violence that other protestors seemed very willing to partake in. Mr. Warmus was in the Capitol building for approximately 16 minutes. He damaged nothing and physically assaulted no one."
Warmus was scheduled to be sentenced Monday, but U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman postponed the proceeding to Sept. 22. Warmus has pleaded guilty to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, a misdemeanor charge.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington in a recent court filing asked the judge to incarcerate the 38-year-old auto repair business owner for 30 days, with a sentence to include three years of probation, 60 hours of community service and $500 in restitution. DuBois has asked the judge for a “no jail” sentence for Warmus.
Prosecutors noted his "overly casual demeanor amidst the extreme circumstances" as thousands of people swarmed the Capitol with hundreds attacking and injuring police officers to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power to a newly elected president. They called his "indifference to violence and property destruction" an aggravating factor.
Warmus drove to Washington to participate in the “Stop the Steal” rally in support of former President Donald Trump, wanting to be around "like-minded" people who also believed the Biden/Trump presidential election was a “sham,” DuBois said.
"He was there to be around other individuals and that former President Trump was the real winner of the election," DuBois said in the court filing. "It can be argued that the crowd around the Capitol that day had been whipped into a frenzy by the many speakers of a nearby rally, culminating with a large gathering of individuals near the Capitol Building, some of whom, including Dan, entered the Capitol illegally."
"(Daniel) Warmus has yet to show any meaningful contrition for his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021," the U.S. Attorney's Office in Washington said in a recent court filing.
"It can be argued that the mob mentality took hold of him and prevented him from staying out of the Capitol building,” DuBois said.
Despite following the mob, DuBois said, his "very average participation during his time in Washington" showed a reasonableness in him that day.
Capitol surveillance footage revealed Warmus was among the first wave of rioters to breach the Capitol, and he spent some 16 minutes extensively video recording inside the building, including recording the screaming, pushing and pulling, and assaults by other rioters who ultimately overcame officers guarding a rotunda entryway, federal prosecutors say. Video captured Warmus on the West Lawn, around 1:30 p.m., facing off with a line of Capitol police officers clad in riot gear as other rioters yelled, “Oath breakers!”
While on the Capitol grounds, Warmus was wearing a black hoodie sweatshirt that said “CNN is fake news,” and he carried a black flag that, in large, white block lettering that included a crude epithet next to the word antifa.
Warmus entered the Capitol through the Senate Wing Door at approximately 2:17 p.m., within five minutes of the initial breach. He was among the first rioters to reach the rotunda at 2:24 p.m.
At one point, he picked up an unknown black object that looks like a hat and put it on one of the statues in the rotunda, according to court papers. Warmus exited the rotunda around 2:28 p.m. and headed back to the Senate Wing Door, where he exited the building at around 2:33 p.m. In total, Warmus spent 16 minutes inside the Capitol.
DuBois called Warmus a different man today than he was on Jan. 6.
"He has accepted responsibility for his actions and expects to be held accountable for his choices," DuBois said.
Prosecutors have said Warmus hasn't apologized for his actions during the Capitol uprising, one of the reasons why they are pressing for incarceration.
"Dan continues to prove to those around him that he will do anything and everything it takes to overcome the worst decision he has ever made," DuBois said.
"Notably, he has re-examined his views regarding his reasons for being involved in the protest on Jan. 6, and has a new, more realistic view of the outcome of the presidential election in 2020," DuBois said. "More importantly, he has also come to realize that while he may have certain beliefs or ideologies, politically or otherwise, that not everyone may agree with, he acknowledges that there are more appropriate and legal ways to express those views without putting himself or anyone else in legal jeopardy."
DuBois said "his life has improved in many ways" since his arrest.
Prosecutors have pointed out that while on pretrial release, Warmus publicly posted videos of himself harassing local police officers to the point of trying to break into police cruisers.