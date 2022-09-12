Lawyer says Jan. 6 Capitol riot defendant 'was caught up in the madness that day'

"Warmus has yet to show any meaningful contrition for his conduct on Jan. 6, 2021," the U.S. Attorney's Office said in a recent court filing.

"Dan continues to prove to those around him that he will do anything and everything it takes to overcome the worst decision he has ever made," DuBois said.

"Notably, he has re-examined his views regarding his reasons for being involved in the protest on Jan. 6, and has a new, more realistic view of the outcome of the presidential election in 2020," DuBois said. "More importantly, he has also come to realize that while he may have certain beliefs or ideologies, politically or otherwise, that not everyone may agree with, he acknowledges that there are more appropriate and legal ways to express those views without putting himself or anyone else in legal jeopardy."

DuBois said "his life has improved in many ways" since his arrest.