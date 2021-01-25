Lawyer questions dual roles of prosecutors, judges in city's traffic court

An attorney is asking how one person can serve as a prosecutor in the Buffalo Traffic Violations Agency and, at other times, as an administrative hearing officer – essentially an impartial judge – in the same agency.
“I don’t believe a lawyer can serve in both capacities and keep their license,” said Peter Reese, 76, a North Buffalo resident. “There are ethics decisions that make it very clear.”
Reese, who says he has successfully helped nine people at hearings contesting $50 citations that they received under the city's School Zone Safety Program, will raise his concerns during the Common Council’s 1 p.m. Legislation Committee meeting Tuesday. He is also researching bringing a class action suit against the city.
Kevin J. Helfer, the city’s parking commissioner, also has been asked to attend, as has the attorney at the center of Reese's concerns, said Delaware Council Member Joel P. Feroleto, committee chairman.
Reese argues that “in a traditional situation where you have effectively a trial common-law situation," there is someone who presents the charges, someone who hears the charges and someone to defend.
"That’s a three-part game. Whoever hears them has to be impartial and independent,” Reese said.
“The judge can’t even communicate with the defense or prosecution to assist in any way. The reason is the judge would be making himself an agent of the prosecution or the defense, and that’s unacceptable,” Reese added.
He cited a 2020 state judicial ethics advisory committee decision dealing with town and village courts, which says that the judge must be totally impartial.
The line was crossed, Reese said, at a hearing in which his wife – who was found not guilty – contested a citation after a speed camera in a school zone captured her car exceeding the posted limit. At the hearing, there was a question about when the violation notice was mailed, "and apparently the hearing officer went out and looked at some sort of computer system and said (the citation was delivered) timely.”
“When he did that, he became the prosecution,” Reese said. "From that point forward, in his conflicted role, he was behaving as both."
The computer was not in the hearing room, “and it wasn’t visible to me, which is absurd,” Reese added. “You just can’t show the information to one side and not the other.”
“Having proceedings like this is tantamount as far as I’m concerned to kangaroo court," he said.
Reese said he was further concerned after he saw a letter filed with the Council from an attorney regarding the school zone program’s hours of enforcement. The attorney – who also was the hearing officer when Reese's wife contested her citation – identified himself in the letter as a prosecutor in the city’s Traffic Violations Agency.
The School Zone Safety Program, which has been a source of contention between the Common Council and the Brown administration, has drawn numerous complaints from motorists, as well.