Lawyer questions dual roles of prosecutors, judges in city's traffic court

He cited a 2020 state judicial ethics advisory committee decision dealing with town and village courts, which says that the judge must be totally impartial.

The line was crossed, Reese said, at a hearing in which his wife – who was found not guilty – contested a citation after a speed camera in a school zone captured her car exceeding the posted limit. At the hearing, there was a question about when the violation notice was mailed, "and apparently the hearing officer went out and looked at some sort of computer system and said (the citation was delivered) timely.”

“When he did that, he became the prosecution,” Reese said. "From that point forward, in his conflicted role, he was behaving as both."

The computer was not in the hearing room, “and it wasn’t visible to me, which is absurd,” Reese added. “You just can’t show the information to one side and not the other.”

“Having proceedings like this is tantamount as far as I’m concerned to kangaroo court," he said.