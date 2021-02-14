Lawyer for Tonawanda cop suspended 4 times since 2017 accuses town of 'hatchet job'

Trott said department brass have counseled Lewandowski for policy violations, such as cursing, when others have avoided discipline for doing the same thing.

In one document provided to The News, Lewandowski typed "detail completed" on a form related to prisoner care.

In a profane note written on the report and left in Lewandowski's mailbox at work, an unidentified member of the department promised that if Lewandowski ever wrote anything besides "prisoner fed" on such a form the official will "slaughter all your pets, set your car on fire and distribute buckets of bed bugs in your house."

The two most recent incidents took place in 2020.

In July, Lewandowski was on patrol when he spotted a vehicle he knew was owned by someone wanted on a weapons-related arrest warrant, Trott said. Lewandowski sought and received permission from his lieutenant to pursue the vehicle, his lawyer said, before eventually ending the chase. The vehicle was later found in Buffalo and the officer, acting on a tip, arrested the suspect the next day, Trott said.

However, Lewandowski, another officer and the lieutenant were disciplined for the pursuit, with Lewandowski suspended without pay for 12 days, Trott said.