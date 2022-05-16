Lawyer aims at fringe websites, gun manufacturers, pundits on behalf of Buffalo shooting victim

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, surrounded by the family of slain mother and grandmother Ruth Whitfield, promised to pursue a legal strategy that exposes the roots of the mass killings in Buffalo.
At a news conference Monday in which Whitfield's survivors expressed their grief, Crump and two other lawyers said they are exploring strategies that might hold fringe websites, a gun manufacturer and right wing pundits accountable.
Support Local Journalism
"Even though they did not pull the trigger, they did load the gun," Crump said.
Crump is representing Whitfield's family – which includes her son, former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield – along with attorneys Terrence Connors of Buffalo and Kenneth Abbarno of Cleveland.