Lawyer aims at fringe websites, gun manufacturers, pundits on behalf of Buffalo shooting victim

Ben Crump in Buffalo

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump speaks at a news conference in Buffalo on May 16, 2022. He is representing the family of Ruth Whitfield, one of 10 people killed May 14 in the racially motivated mass shooting at a Tops Markets store in Buffalo. 

 Matthew Spina
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, surrounded by the family of slain mother and grandmother Ruth Whitfield, promised to pursue a legal strategy that exposes the roots of the mass killings in Buffalo.

At a news conference Monday in which Whitfield's survivors expressed their grief, Crump and two other lawyers said they are exploring strategies that might hold fringe websites, a gun manufacturer and right wing pundits accountable. 

"Even though they did not pull the trigger, they did load the gun," Crump said. 

Crump is representing Whitfield's family – which includes her son, former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield – along with attorneys Terrence Connors of Buffalo and Kenneth Abbarno of Cleveland.  

