Lawyer aims at fringe websites, gun manufacturers, pundits on behalf of Buffalo shooting victim

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, surrounded by the family of slain mother and grandmother Ruth Whitfield, promised to pursue a legal strategy that exposes the roots of the mass killings in Buffalo.

At a news conference Monday in which Whitfield's survivors expressed their grief, Crump and two other lawyers said they are exploring strategies that might hold fringe websites, a gun manufacturer and right wing pundits accountable.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Even though they did not pull the trigger, they did load the gun," Crump said.

Crump is representing Whitfield's family – which includes her son, former Buffalo Fire Commissioner Garnell W. Whitfield – along with attorneys Terrence Connors of Buffalo and Kenneth Abbarno of Cleveland.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.