Lawsuits seek to pin blame for costs of opioid epidemic on drugmakers, pharmacies

Ninety-seven million prescription pain pills were distributed in Niagara County between 2006 and 2014, enough to provide every resident 50 pills per year.
That was the second-highest rate for any county in the state over that period, behind only Sullivan County in the Catskills, according to federal data collected by the Washington Post.
Erie County, at nearly 48 pills per person a year, was third.
They were among the billions of doses of oxycodone and other powerful painkillers manufactured, prescribed and dispensed throughout the country over the past 20 years. The United States, with less than 5% of the world’s population, consumed 80% of its opioids.
“It’s mind-boggling,” said Karl G. Williams, a professor of pharmacy ethics and law at St. John Fisher College in Rochester. “How did we get there?”
For patients struggling with chronic pain, the drugs were a godsend. But their widespread, even indiscriminate use took a staggering toll.
Now a significant side effect of the opioid crisis is litigation.
State and local governments have filed suit against drugmakers and others in the opioid supply chain, arguing their misconduct fueled the painkiller abuse epidemic.
They seek to recover money spent on the cost of the prescriptions, drug treatment and added police and court expenses. The companies say they acted legally and responsibly.
Lawyers here are closely watching a trial now underway in Huntington, W.Va., against three major opioid distributors, and another test case set to start next month on Long Island.
Most recently, cities, towns and counties across upstate New York have sued numerous pharmacies, including Wegmans, for their role in the opioid crisis.
“It’s extremely complex and expensive litigation with potentially billions of dollars at stake,” University at Buffalo law professor Lucinda M. Finley said of the wide-ranging lawsuits.
'Terrible' numbers
Over the 20 years between 1999 and 2019, nearly 500,000 Americans died from an opioid overdose, including prescription and street drugs, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.
About half were due to a prescription opioid.
In 2019, the most recent full year for which data is available, the eight counties of Western New York saw 240 fatal opioid overdoses, according to the state Health Department.
“We have a gateway drug that you could purchase at the pharmacy, and it’s called OxyContin,” said Jeff Marion, a former senior deputy town attorney who advises Amherst on its opioid litigation and who is co-chair of a national lawyers’ group involved in the issue.
Prescriptions flooded the country as drugmakers touted the safety and benefit of using opioids to treat chronic pain.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration tracked 100 billion oxycodone and hydrocodone pills dispensed between 2006 and 2014 across the country, The Washington Post reported. About 4.3 billion of the pills ended up in New York.
The state Health Department in a 2017 report converted each opioid prescription to a morphine-equivalent dose to account for its potency. Using this metric, Niagara County had the fourth-highest per capita opioid prescribing across the state. Chautauqua, Erie and Cattaraugus counties also made the top 10.
In another indication of the extent of the crisis, 213 babies were born between 2012 and 2014 in Niagara County exposed to an opioid, said John J. Ottaviano, first assistant county attorney.
Experts pointed to progress made in recent years as stricter regulations and better education around the issue of opioid abuse limited overprescribing of these powerful and addictive drugs.
But the isolation and financial pain endured by many during the Covid-19 pandemic have erased those gains.
The Erie County Health Department reported that opioid overdose deaths, which had peaked at 301 in 2016 and slipped to 156 in 2019 rose sharply in 2020, to 244 deaths with one case pending.
“The numbers are terrible,” said Dr. Nancy H. Nielsen, a longtime professor and administrator at UB’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences and member of Erie County’s Opiate Epidemic Task Force.
Litigation strategy
The opioid litigation is similar to legal efforts pursued decades earlier against tobacco companies, experts said.
The lawsuits accuse Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson and other manufacturers of deceptively marketing as safe a drug they knew was highly addictive; manipulating doctors into prescribing inappropriately large amounts of the drugs to their patients; and willfully ignoring signs of abuse and misuse of drugs previously used for limited periods and primarily in medical settings.
The lawsuits contend the large corporations that delivered the medication to retailers and the pharmacies that filled the prescriptions also played key roles in the opioid epidemic.
“The complaint alleges all of this was for profit,” Ottaviano said.
The litigation claims the companies created a public nuisance, a novel application of a law more commonly applied to cases involving pollution.
Ottaviano and others point to money spent on opioid prescriptions for people on Medicaid, opioid-related hospitalizations, addiction treatment programs, police and court expenses and doses of Narcan to respond to opioid overdoses.
“The cost is massive,” Marion said. “We’re all paying for this.”
Most recently, upstate cities, towns and counties sued a collection of pharmacies stretching from Western New York to the Hudson Valley. They argue the pharmacies had an obligation to report suspicious prescribing activity to regulators but did not do so.
Pharmacists do have this responsibility, but they typically don’t know enough specifics about a patient’s medical needs to second-guess the prescribing physician, Williams said.
“It puts the pharmacist in a very, very difficult situation,” said Williams, an attorney and pharmacist by training.
The plaintiffs include nine governments from this area and the defendants include Wegmans, ShopRite Supermarkets and the owner of the Price Chopper chain. Wegmans did not respond to messages seeking comment.
The defendants also include independent pharmacies, such as the Cuba Pharmacy and Fisher’s Pharmacy in Allegany County. Rick Wonderling, co-owner of both, declined to comment.
Ryan Lucinski, a Buffalo-based attorney who represents several of the independent pharmacies in the suit, said it doesn’t make sense to lump his clients in with the drugmakers and other large corporations targeted in the opioid litigation.
“They’re basically trying to put small family businesses out of business,” Lucinski said. “They did nothing wrong.”
Accountability for crisis
Who is at fault for the devastation wrought by the opioid crisis?
“In the opioid litigation, everybody in the chain is pointing the finger at somebody else,” UB’s Finley said.
Few have faced criminal charges. One exception is John N. Kapoor, who was convicted in federal court in Boston of racketeering conspiracy to bribe doctors to overprescribe a highly addictive opioid medication.
Kapoor, founder of Insys Corp., earned a doctorate at UB and was with his late wife, Editha, one of the university’s largest donors. The Pharmacy School was named in their honor until his conviction prompted a change.
Another high-profile case was that of Dr. Eugene Gosy, the busiest pain management physician in Western New York, accused in a federal indictment of operating a criminal conspiracy that issued more than 300,000 illegal prescriptions for fentanyl, oxycodone and other drugs over four years.
Gosy pleaded guilty last year to two felony counts lodged against him and was sentenced to 70 months in prison.
Most doctors meant well in serving their long-suffering, chronic-pain patients, said Nielsen, one of three doctors who filled in to manage Gosy’s practice after he was charged.
But, she said, “There’s plenty of blame to go around.”
With relatively few prosecutions, attention turns to the numerous lawsuits filed across the country.
They have moved slowly through the legal system, aside from some major settlements, but some notable test cases are underway or soon will begin.
Those include a bellwether case in federal court in Huntington, W.Va., and another set to begin next month in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County involving the New York Attorney General’s Office.
Some local governments, including Amherst and Niagara County, have seen their own lawsuits folded into the Suffolk litigation.
Combined with the recent publication of “Empire of Pain,” about the Sackler family’s ownership of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, and the pending release of an HBO documentary, “The Crime of the Century,” this brings new notoriety to the opioid epidemic.
“I don’t think they’re going to go away,” attorney Marion said of prescription painkillers, noting tobacco companies still sell cigarettes.