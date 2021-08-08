Lawsuit: Tonawanda police allowed 'monster' to sexually harass 911 center co-workers for decades

On the rare times he was called out on it, Murphy said, Rider would claim he was just kidding around. The lack of any consequences, Murphy said, "emboldened" Rider to act worse.

Brett Rider also turned his sexual commentary toward Murphy's teenage daughter and, in more disturbingly vivid terms, toward her mother, Murphy alleges. She said she put up with so much of it because she was afraid of Rider and his position of authority.

"In these types of cases," Korn said, "the fear by the harasser, it's a learned tool. Because fear keeps people silent."

Murphy said the conduct escalated from harassment to sexual assault beginning in March 2009, when Brett Rider took her on a ride-along to Sheridan Park Fire Hall. Rider, who had a key, took her into the empty hall, where he grabbed at her breasts and butt, the lawsuit alleges. When she complained, she said, Rider told her not to worry, saying, "You're a big girl."

Further, the lawsuit contends, Rider went on to rape or attempt to rape her several times between 2009 and 2018, including once when he wasn't able to complete the act.

And he followed her around, keeping tabs on her and the people she spent time with, when she was off duty.