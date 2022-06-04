Lawsuit that led to Poloncarz run-in with process server at his house results in court dismissal

The lawsuit that resulted in Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz facing accusations that he threatened to shoot a process server has been dismissed.

Poloncarz was one of three county officials personally sued over allegations that Health Commissioner Gale Burstein was illegally given overtime pay during the Covid-19 pandemic, starting in 2020. Burstein received more than $282,000 in cash overtime in 2020 and 2021, unlike other politically appointed department heads.

Questions regarding Burstein's overtime are simple: How much overtime did she get paid? And is there anything wrong with her receiving that money? But getting true answers is tricky because of the political haze hanging over the conversation.

She, Poloncarz and Personnel Commissioner Timothy Hogues were named in a civil suit filed by lawyer Todd Aldinger on behalf of two taxpayers better known as "The Financial Guys" on WBEN radio — Michael Lomas and Glenn Wiggle.

Because the defendants were named individually, and not in their official roles as top Erie County government officials, Aldinger had the lawsuits served on the three county leaders at their home in late January.

This resulted in a process server alleging that Poloncarz threatened to shoot her if she didn't get off his property when she tried to hand him the legal papers. She signed a sworn affidavit recounting the incident.

A process server wrote in a sworn affidavit that while attempting to serve Poloncarz with a lawsuit that names him, personally, as a defendant, Poloncarz accused her of trespassing and said, "get the (expletive) off my property before I shoot you!"

Poloncarz denied threatening to shoot anyone and said that was the first time someone had tried to serve him legal documents at his home.

On Thursday, State Supreme Court Justice Mark Montour dismissed the lawsuits against Poloncarz, Burstein and Hogues.

In a statement he posted on Twitter, Poloncarz reiterated as he did when it was filed that the suit was a "publicity stunt" and applauded the judge's decision.

"There was absolutely no merit to the suit," he said.

As part of his written decision, Montour said Aldinger's clients lacked the legal standing to challenge the state's public health law regarding health commissioner pay or make any argument with regard to overtime pay eligibility.

Montour also said the lawsuit did not successfully argue that any fraudulent act was committed by Burstein receiving overtime pay.

"Even if we assume that an allegation of waste could be inferred from the complaint, plaintiffs failed to allege with any specificity an illegal act, or that Poloncarz of Hogues were motivated by personal gain, or the payment of overtime was tied to a scheme of corruption to injure the public interest," the decision stated.

Additionally, Montour stated, should there be any future determination that top-level county administrators be are ineligible to receive overtime, "that will be the responsibility of the Erie County Legislature to determine and the Court will not invade their province.

In response to the court decision, Aldinger said his clients are considering their options for an appeal.

"Regardless of what happens next," he said, "we are glad that bringing this case sparked a long-overdue review of Erie County's overtime policies."

"During the pandemic, it might not have been the time to have this discussion," Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said. "But now that we've got a breather, I think this is the time to sit down and ask some of these questions."

Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick said in March that the county's policy regarding overtime pay for department heads and other political appointees should be reconsidered after public attention and criticism fell on the county administration for giving appointees hundreds of thousands of dollars in additional compensation for work done outside of regular hours.

Poloncarz said he was not opposed to making changes, but it would be the Legislature that needs to take that action. He also said that if appointed managers will no longer be eligible for overtime, an analysis of the county's current salary structure should be undertaken to enable top administrators to receive raises.

The Erie County Legislature subsequently asked the Comptroller's Office to provide more information to help the Legislature draft a new policy. Majority Leader Timothy Meyers he expected more conversation to begin after that information was delivered in 60 days. However, since March, there has been no noticeable effort to resurrect any overtime policy discussion.

