Lawsuit seeks return of stimulus aid: Pastor, wife each charged $200 an hour setting up learning centers

Of $160 million in Cares Act money sent to Erie County, more than $7 million went to provide virtual learning centers for children needing a supervised location to attend their classes remotely while their parents worked. To open these centers, the county contracted with Say Yes Buffalo, which worked with 32 community partners to open 50 virtual learning centers. Among the community partners was Community Cares, run by Larry Donalson, the pastor of Greater Works Christian Fellowship in the Masten Park neighborhood, and his wife, Linda Donalson. According to the suit, each of them billed the county $70,552 in consulting fees, a $200 hourly rate, which the county Department of Social Services considers excessive, according to the lawsuit.

The county also said the consulting fees and many of the other expenses were claimed prior to the program's contract with Say Yes, making them invalid.

The consulting fees were on top of additional billed wages of $51,200 for Larry Donalson and $45,900 for Linda Donalson over a span of fewer than four months, Rust said.

Community Cares indicated that the money was spent on vendors, equipment, software, supplies, payroll costs, marketing and delivery needs, but while it provided some backup documentation and explanations, the county considers the information insufficient or beyond the boundaries of eligible Cares Act expenses.