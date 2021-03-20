Lawsuit: 'Ridiculously slow' speed limit makes Buffalo's school zones more dangerous

The lawsuit alleges beacon lights are not flashing to warn drivers of the speed change, as well as inadequate prior warning of the change in speed limit and that streets are not adequately marked as to where the school zone starts and ends. As drivers approach and enter the school zone, they'll look down to pay more attention to their speed rather than on their surroundings, according to the lawsuit.

Stocker points to the school zone in front of Sweet Home Middle School on Maple Road in Amherst as a model that Buffalo could learn from.

There are blinking lights before the school zone, visual markings on the road establishing where the school zone begins, a sign signaling the end of the school zone, and a speed reduction of only 10 mph, from 45 mph to 35 mph.

The state has has deemed Maple Road to be sufficiently slow enough at 35 mph to provide safety for children in the Sweet Home Middle School area, he said.

Eleven of the 54 drivers listed on the petition received three or more tickets, with one driver cited eight times and another driver seven times.

Stocker said he has been ticketed several times at the school zone at Nichols School, near where he lives.

Aside from traffic safety, Stocker also warned of privacy issues.