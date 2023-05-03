The lawsuit filed by a former Shea's Performing Arts Center president in State Supreme Court was "discontinued" on April 12, according to a court document.

Lawsuit by former Shea's president blames bigotry for firing Michael Murphy alleges the theater breached his contract, defamed him, and retaliated and discriminated against him because he's a 61-year-old gay man.

It is not clear if the end of the lawsuit is a result of a settlement between the two sides or if Michael Murphy, the former president, was compensated.

Neither side could immediately be reached for comment. The lawsuit's discontinuation was first reported by Buffalo Business First.

After his firing in October, Murphy sued the landmark cultural institution he had led for the past six years, alleging the nonprofit theater breached his contract, defamed him, and retaliated and discriminated against him because he's a 61-year-old gay man.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. SUBSCRIBE: $1 for 3 months

That followed accusations of "bullying" behavior made last year made by a number of Shea's employees.

Court documents filed by the theater claimed a "direct disobedience of directions" from trustees of Shea's Performing Arts Center, and not sexual orientation, resulted in Murphy's firing.

Murphy had sought $2 million in damages in addition to more than $400,000 for severance, bonuses and back pay he claimed to be owed.

The theater is continuing a search for Murphy's successor amid a successful year at the box office and changes to the board of trustees, an official told the Common Council last month.

Robert Brunschmid, Shea's vice president of operations, said Shea's has eight new board members and has undergone a series of changes in the past six months, including revision of the governing bylaws and employee handbook and the institution of biweekly meetings with the theater's leadership team and the board.