Lawsuit over Buffalo policing bogged down for years: An 'endless game of rope-a-dope'

The judge said a problem she sees is that Quinn agrees to abide by her court orders over discovery requests in an attempt to be "accommodating about something you’re not going to be able to accommodate. That’s the frustration."

'Doing our absolute best'

Quinn described his own challenges with the case, portraying himself as a lone City Hall lawyer facing a phalanx of New York City lawyers representing the plaintiffs.

A colleague who was supposed to help him on the case left for a new job and hasn't been replaced, he said. Awarding attorneys' fees or sanctioning him isn't going to "make more attorneys appear out of nowhere," he said.

He called himself vulnerable to the sanction complaints in Krugman's court submissions, saying he lacks time to respond to them because he's busy with depositions in the case and "doing all of these other things, because I have all of these other cases."

While the opposing lawyers focus on this case, Quinn said he spent Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas working on court submissions over "grain elevators falling in Buffalo."