Lawsuit over Buffalo policing bogged down for years: An 'endless game of rope-a-dope'

Three and a half years into a federal lawsuit asserting discriminatory policing in Buffalo, lawyers are still wrangling over documents and data the city has been asked to turn over as potential evidence for the other side.
The city has already produced hundreds of thousands of pages of documents and spent $52,000 on a vendor for this case to retrieve electronically stored information such as internal emails sent to and from police officials, according to the lawyer handling the case for the city.
"There’s never been a case where we spent more time, money and effort on than this one," Assistant Corporation Counsel Robert E. Quinn said at a court hearing last week.
But the case has become bogged down, with no trial date set or even a hint of a settlement as frustrations boil over between the two sides.
The lawsuit alleges that Buffalo Police discriminated against minorities by conducting the vast majority of its traffic checkpoints in predominantly Black or Latino neighborhoods.
"I am disappointed that we are where we are," U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss told the lawyers, noting a "regrettable pattern" of the city not following through with her orders for production of documents.
The lawyers, for their part, have turned testy and defensive over the slow pace.
A lawyer for those suing the city asked Reiss to levy sanctions against Quinn for "the endless game of rope-a-dope this case has become."
"Sanctions against Mr. Quinn personally are the appropriate response to his pathological inability to keep his word and to the mockery he has made of the meet-and-confer process," New York City attorney Edward P. Krugman said in a court filing.
Krugman, of the National Center for Law and Economic Justice, is among the half-dozen lawyers representing the Black Love Resists in the Rust organization along with nine individuals who say they have been discriminated against through traffic enforcement practices, including checkpoints, that targeted neighborhoods where the majority of residents are Black or Latino.
"We didn’t ask for it lightly," Krugman said at the hearing about the requested sanctions.
The judge did not sanction Quinn but allowed the plaintiffs' lawyers to calculate and seek "modest" attorneys fees for their work on court orders the city did not comply with by her deadlines.
Reiss said she did not find an acceptable reason for the city's noncompliance but did not conclude Quinn willfully withheld or destroyed documents.
"If anything, it was a case of overpromising," she said.
The judge said a problem she sees is that Quinn agrees to abide by her court orders over discovery requests in an attempt to be "accommodating about something you’re not going to be able to accommodate. That’s the frustration."
'Doing our absolute best'
Quinn described his own challenges with the case, portraying himself as a lone City Hall lawyer facing a phalanx of New York City lawyers representing the plaintiffs.
A colleague who was supposed to help him on the case left for a new job and hasn't been replaced, he said. Awarding attorneys' fees or sanctioning him isn't going to "make more attorneys appear out of nowhere," he said.
He called himself vulnerable to the sanction complaints in Krugman's court submissions, saying he lacks time to respond to them because he's busy with depositions in the case and "doing all of these other things, because I have all of these other cases."
While the opposing lawyers focus on this case, Quinn said he spent Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas working on court submissions over "grain elevators falling in Buffalo."
Meanwhile, a half dozen attorneys or more are at work for the plaintiffs, according to plaintiffs' documents that list all of their attorneys. A different plaintiffs' lawyer has handled each deposition, Quinn said. Krugman hasn’t handled any of the depositions himself but has attended them, Quinn said.
While Krugman focuses on sanctions and attorney fees, "I’m dealing with all of these things at once," Quinn said.
Miscommunication has also played a role, Quinn said.
In his other cases, he's able to work out many issues over a phone call with opposing counsel, Quinn told the judge.
"That doesn't happen in this case," Quinn said.
Quinn also said it's not the kind of case "we were familiar with."
He acknowledged to the judge he did not at first use an efficient approach for retrieving and sorting through all of the electronically stored information like internal emails, which he called a huge undertaking.
Once the city hired a vendor for that, the production of documents sharply increased, he said.
But hiring the vendor drove up the city's cost, some $52,000 in fees just for handling electronically stored information.
"I don’t know if that’s a normal number. It’s a big number to us," he said.
And the costs are continuing, he said.
"This is not a case where we are not doing our absolute best to try to move this forward," Quinn said to the judge.
'Impossible position'
The plaintiffs' lawyers, in court papers, accuse the city of putting them in an "impossible situation."
And phone calls to Quinn to work out disagreements haven't proven fruitful, they say.
Not only has the city staffed the case with a single attorney who has responsibilities on other cases, it appeared the city did not pay their vendor and for some time didn't have access to the electronic discovery and were "back to doing things with quill pens by themselves," according to the plaintiffs' court papers.
"Mr. Quinn evades even the most basic of discovery responsibilities and does not commit to a “yes” or a “no” even to simple requests," the lawyers said. "These ongoing dilatory tactics have been all too effective."
The lawsuit against the City of Buffalo was filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights, the National Center for Law and Economic Justice and the Western New York Law Center.
In the suit, based on data obtained from the Police Department, the groups assert that more than 85% of traffic checkpoints took place in neighborhoods made up predominantly of Black or Latino residents.
Almost 40% of traffic checkpoints were conducted in three of the city's 77 census tracts, each of which have a population of Black or Latino residents that exceeds 86%, according to the lawsuit.
Before the lawsuit was filed, the Police Department stopped the traffic checkpoints and had announced it was disbanding its Strike Force unit, which conducted the checkpoints in areas the department determined were crime hot spots.
The lawsuit alleged the city used the checkpoints as a revenue-generation strategy "to harvest revenue from poor, Black and Latino residents."
To prove the department discriminated against their clients, the plaintiffs' lawyers have asked the judge to compel the city to produce numerous items "that should have been produced long ago." The requested items include grant applications, emails, reports, police housing unit and Strike Force overtime reports and notes from meetings.
The plaintiffs asked the court to order the city to produce an entire database called “ENTCAD,” which contains minute-by-minute details of traffic stops – a basic subject of the lawsuit, their lawyers said.
The database contains information about the stops not present in other databases the plaintiffs have asked for: timestamps for events during the stops and whether a summons was issued. The plaintiffs offered during a meet-and-confer session to take two sample days of the ENTCAD data and work with the city to develop an extraction query.
"Mr. Quinn just said 'no,' ” according to the plaintiffs' court papers. "Given how much time has passed, and in light of the clear relevance of the ENTCAD data, the court should simply order production of the entire database."
During last week's hearing, the judge and the lawyers sorted through which city and police officials' emails would be subject to discovery and what search terms could be used to retrieve their emails that could pertain to the case.
As for the emails, the plaintiffs' lawyers have said the city has objected to much of their request because most of them refer to a ticket or summons issued by the Police Department as part of a routine, everyday matter.
"That is precisely the point" of the requested information, according to the plaintiffs' court filing.
They have the burden to prove the violations occurred as a city policy or custom, so "discovery as to the routine, everyday customs and practices of the BPD is neither irrelevant nor duplicative," but the core of its case.
So the additional electronically stored information discovery should be ordered, they told the judge.