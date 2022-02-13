Lawsuit over Amherst crash pits mother against son and her brother

Wildey's vehicle had the right of way because the stop signs on Tonawanda Creek weren't active yet.

Catherine Dunstan's lawsuit holds several parties responsible for Dominic Dunstan's injuries, which included head and spine injuries and lingering headaches.

She blames her son Jake for careless and reckless operation of the vehicle. Chmiel said previous statements from Jake Dunstan revealed that he had earned his driver's license just weeks or months before the crash and he wasn't familiar with that intersection.

Also, according to Chmiel, Erie County has obtained video footage of the crash that appears to show Jake Dunstan did not come to a complete stop before pulling into Tonawanda Creek Road.

While Jake Dunstan told Amherst police that it was hard to tell, from his position on Sweet Home Road, that the stop signs weren't active, Wildey told police Dunstan never stopped before entering the intersection.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged and towed from the scene and Wildey was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries to her left hand and face. Wildey's son, who was 5 at the time, was strapped into the back seat and wasn't injured, said Deanna Russell, Wildey's attorney.