A national fraternity, its former University at Buffalo chapter and three fraternity members have agreed to pay $665,000 to the family of a UB student who died in 2019 after an alleged fraternity hazing.

An order filed Aug. 15 in State Supreme Court in Westchester County ends the litigation over the death of UB freshman Sebastian Serafin-Bazan against Sigma Pi fraternity in Nashville, the Epsilon-Omicron chapter that was based at UB from 1979 to 2020, the University Heights landlord that owned the property where Serafin-Bazan was reportedly hazed, and three fraternity members.

A separate wrongful death claim brought by Juana Correa, Serafin-Bazan’s mother, against New York State and the university remains active in the state Court of Claims.

Serafin-Bazan died in Buffalo General Medical Center on April 17, 2019, five days after he was found unresponsive on the lawn outside a house on Custer Street, in the city’s University Heights neighborhood, where members of Sigma Pi fraternity lived. He was 18.

The settlement was broken down as follows: $274,000 to be paid by Sigma Pi fraternity and its insurers; $206,000 from Epsilon-Omicron chapter; $125,000 from fraternity member Joshua Harasimowicz; $40,000 from fraternity member Ethan Grauer; $5,000 from fraternity member Ian Buchman; and $15,000 from UB Heights Housing LLC, owner of the Custer Street house where several fraternity members lived.

Attorneys for Correa, Sigma Pi and the Epsilon-Omicron chapter did not respond to requests for comment on the case, nor did Sigma Pi Chief Executive Officer Jonathan M. Frost.

Correa claimed that hazing caused her son’s death. She had sought $800,000 in damages, according to court papers.

Police sources told The Buffalo News at the time that fraternity brothers had ordered the freshman to perform exercises inside the house late on the evening of April 11, 2019, and into the early morning of April 12. Serafin-Bazan, believed to be participating in the pledging process, began to experience physical distress and suffered cardiac arrest.

Court papers said Serafin-Bazan had blunt force injuries to his head, chest, back, arms and legs, as well as ulcers to the rectum caused by trauma.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office investigated the case, and District Attorney John J. Flynn said in 2020 there were no criminal charges to prosecute.

UB suspended the official activities of all fraternities and sororities for four months after the incident on Custer Avenue. UB no longer formally recognizes Sigma Pi as a fraternity. The national fraternal organization, based in Nashville, also revoked the charter of the local Sigma Pi chapter.

UB officials said hazing is a violation of the student conduct code, and any students involved in such incidents are subject to discipline, but they have declined to comment on whether any students were expelled in connection with Serafin-Bazan’s death.

Correa is seeking $20 million from the state and UB in the Court of Claims, according to court papers.

In Correa’s lawsuit against the fraternity and its members, State Supreme Court Justice Joan B. Lefkowicz signed a wrongful death compromise order after the parties reached a settlement through mediation. Attorney fees of $218,522 and costs and disbursements of $9,432 will be withdrawn from the settlement proceeds and paid to Kaston & Aberle, the law firm that represented Correa, according to court papers.

Sigma Pi has faced hazing accusations at five other university chapters across the country since 2015, including a case in 2018 in which an Ohio University freshman died. The student’s parents settled a lawsuit against the fraternity for an undisclosed amount in 2021, according to multiple Ohio media reports.

Sergio Serafin-Bazan told The News in 2019 that his brother was studying medical technology at UB and was interested doing laboratory research work in the pharmaceutical industry.

Sebastian Serafin-Bazan was a 2018 graduate of Port Chester High School in Westchester County. A native of Peru, he came to the United States in 2008 and settled with his parents and two brothers in Port Chester.