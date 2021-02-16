Lawsuit: 'Negligent' care led to fatal fall of Emerald South nursing home resident

When a dementia resident at a troubled Delaware Avenue nursing home escaped through a third-story window and fell 34 feet, his dying request was that someone hold his hand, a wrongful death lawsuit against the facility states.

William L. Strasner, 87, had been trying for weeks to flee from Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center by removing bolts that prevented the window in his room from opening more than 6 inches. He succeeded in the early morning hours of June 4, 2018, climbing out using a rope he had made from shirts and pants.

The lawsuit alleges that "negligent, careless and reckless" care of Strasner at the nursing home led to his death.

A staff member arriving for a 6 a.m. shift informed a supervisor that there was “a homeless person sleeping in the driveway." The supervisor discovered it was Strasner, who was bleeding profusely from his right foot.

“William Strasner verbalized to the staff that he wanted someone to hold his hand while waiting for emergency responders,” a State Supreme Court lawsuit recently filed on behalf of Strasner’s nephew, Michael S. Strasner of Buffalo, states.