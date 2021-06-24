Lawsuit filed to stop music pavilion at Outer Harbor

Fearing the sound of music at a place they want to keep tranquil, the members of three organizations filed a lawsuit Thursday to prevent concerts and other public events on the Outer Harbor.
The organizations said in their State Supreme Court lawsuit that Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. and the City of Buffalo violated environmental laws when they approved concerts and other events on the Outer Harbor. Allowing the events would adversely affect Lake Erie's ecology, migratory birds, aquatic life and wildlife species, according to the lawsuit.
The court action came two days after the state waterfront agency on Tuesday announced that concerts would move out of Canalside, where they had been held since 2011, to an amphitheater to be built at the southern end of the Outer Harbor.
The Common Council also on Tuesday approved a special use permit allowing an amphitheater, where festivals and charity events would also be held.
The lawsuit was filed by the League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara, 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor and Western New York Environmental Alliance. Each has said in the past that the Outer Harbor should be designated a state park and put under the jurisdiction of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. wants to convert the long-vacant Terminal B building at Buffalo's Outer Harbor into a new outdoor events center.
"We want to get the court to approve it's a park so it becomes dedicated parkland and will remain that way," said attorney Richard Lippes, who represents the groups. "Then, if Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. attempts to do things that are nonpark uses, they would have to get legislative approval."
The lawsuit also seeks to protect wildlife, including migratory birds that travel to nearby Times Beach Nature Preserve and to Tifft Nature Preserve, and to ensure "the integrity of the review process," Lippes said.
"The Outer Harbor and the various facilities surrounding it are sensitive ecologically and have threatened wildlife species," Lippes said.
Support Local Journalism
Lippes said the waterfront agency "ignores completely that they will be holding concerts and rock concerts, and that will create a tremendous amount of noise that will effect the habitat and wildlife."
The environmental assessment the waterfront agency conducted "was wholly inadequate," Lippes added.
Buffalo has never fully appreciated its gift of being located on a body of water through wh…
Officials at the agency and the city could not be reached for comment.
The lawsuit alleges:
• Erie Canal Harbor Development failed to do an environmental impact statement before approving the overall Outer Harbor project plan in November 2020.
• The city's approval of the amphitheater is inconsistent with its Local Waterfront Revitalization Program, which characterizes the Outer Harbor as "an informal regional wildlife preserve."
• The city failed to get written findings from the city Planning Board concerning the amphitheater, violating the city's Green Code.
• As a "de facto park or implied park," only the State Legislature has the authority to approve a concert pavilion, to be located at Terminal B, an old industrial building that would be reduced to a steel frame to serve as a backdrop for the amphitheater.
• The Common Council needed a referral from the Erie County Planning Department because of the amphitheater's proximity to Buffalo Harbor State Park.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.