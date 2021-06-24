Lawsuit filed to stop music pavilion at Outer Harbor

Fearing the sound of music at a place they want to keep tranquil, the members of three organizations filed a lawsuit Thursday to prevent concerts and other public events on the Outer Harbor.

The organizations said in their State Supreme Court lawsuit that Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. and the City of Buffalo violated environmental laws when they approved concerts and other events on the Outer Harbor. Allowing the events would adversely affect Lake Erie's ecology, migratory birds, aquatic life and wildlife species, according to the lawsuit.

The court action came two days after the state waterfront agency on Tuesday announced that concerts would move out of Canalside, where they had been held since 2011, to an amphitheater to be built at the southern end of the Outer Harbor.

The Common Council also on Tuesday approved a special use permit allowing an amphitheater, where festivals and charity events would also be held.

The lawsuit was filed by the League of Women Voters of Buffalo Niagara, 21st Century Park on the Outer Harbor and Western New York Environmental Alliance. Each has said in the past that the Outer Harbor should be designated a state park and put under the jurisdiction of State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.

