Lawsuit claims health commissioner lacks authority to impose mask mandate
top story

Lawsuit claims health commissioner lacks authority to impose mask mandate

  • Updated
Masks matter, 2020 (copy) (copy) (copy)

Kathy Hochul, then the state's lieutenant governor, held a news conference in Buffalo last year explaining the importance of wearing a mask. As governor, Hochul has implemented a mask mandate for schools, drawing separate lawsuits from Christian Central Academy and several Erie County parents.

 James P. McCoy

Several Erie County parents filed a lawsuit Friday in Albany seeking to keep their children from having to wear masks in school, another legal challenge to the state's mask mandate.

Joining the lawsuit were St. John Lutheran Church and School in North Tonawanda; State Sen. George M. Borello, a Southern Tier Republican; and John Syracuse, vice chairman of the Niagara County Legislature.

The suit names Gov. Kathleen Hochul, the New York State Department of Health, and its commissioner, Howard Zucker, as defendants.

The state last month required masks at all public and private schools as students returned to in-person classes. 

"The Department of Health has unlawfully given one man – Zucker – the broad power to issue a face mask mandate," according to the State Supreme Court lawsuit. "Zucker ...  has issued a law requiring millions of schoolchildren to don facemasks all day while attending school. The DOH lacks the authority to confer legislative power to a single person."

A state judge Tuesday in Buffalo rejected a request from Christian Central Academy of Williamsville for a preliminary injunction against the mask mandate.

