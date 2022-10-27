Lawsuit by former Shea's president blames bigotry for firing

Last summer, several Shea's employees called themselves victims of Michael Murphy's "bullying" behavior.

On Thursday, the ousted president of Shea's cast himself as the victim amid the drama that has played out for several months.

Just over a week after his firing, Murphy sued the landmark cultural institution he had led for the past six years, alleging the not-for-profit theater breached his contract, defamed him, and retaliated and discriminated against him because he's a 61-year-old gay man.

Murphy said he "poured his heart and soul into Shea's and helped it survive the pandemic" before he was fired on Oct. 19.

"Eight months after some employees began making allegations in dog-whistle terms that would have been deemed complimentary of a straight man, and three months after his counsel raised this anti-gay conduct to Shea's lawyer, Shea's Board of Trustees bought into the bigoted conduct and fired him in a very public and extremely degrading manner," according to his lawsuit.

Murphy had a contract that was supposed to extend to June 2026.

He had been working remotely at the direction of the Shea’s Board since July, "doing anything and everything the board asked him to do," according to his lawsuit.

Murphy said he summoned last week to the Buffalo Club, where he expected to meet and offer his feedback to board members about his return to the office to work. Instead, he was summarily told he was fired, according to his lawsuit.

During the meeting, Murphy was offered three alternatives: termination for cause, resignation or retirement, according to his lawsuit.

"Of course, there was no basis for a 'for cause' termination, Murphy having done everything his board had asked him to do," according to the lawsuit. "Instead, the board lawyered up with new counsel and contended Murphy rejected the plan, which is false."

Sources told The News that Murphy was fired after being given 48 hours by the board to resign or retire, and he chose to do neither. The board's action came after a consultant concluded Murphy was not adhering to his new job description since September, when he was allowed to retain the title of president but could no longer be in charge of theater operations, according to two sources.

Shea's issued a statement rejecting the lawsuit's claims.

"This lawsuit is without merit, and it is unfortunate that Mr. Murphy chose this path," according to the statement. "This is a desperate effort meant to intimidate Shea's into an undeserved financial settlement. We intend to vigorously defend Shea's against that. Due to this now being in litigation, we will have no further comment."

Eleven staff members leveled complaints, many anonymously, against Murphy earlier this year complaining of his behavior, according to Bill Patti, who was fired as Shea's general manager for "insubordination" in early September.

An Aug. 12 letter to the board from 25 staff members expressed concerns over Murphy's continued tenure and urged the board to reconsider allowing his return from a board-instituted leave of absence that lasted six weeks.

"We believe that Michael's actions are in violation of our values and policies held by this organization," the letter read. "There are members of our staff who have endured abusive behavior and an unsafe work environment because of Michael. We stand with our colleagues."

The turmoil rocked Shea's, a major Western New York cultural attraction and leading theater nationally for touring Broadway productions.

Five of the board's 15 members resigned over the summer. Four employees left in the past two months, joining 11 other employees who departed earlier this year, many due to Murphy's treatment of employees and a demoralized work environment, according to several former employees.

Murphy contended Shea's is responsible for harm done to his reputation.

In the months before his termination, the lawsuit said, Shea’s made false and defamatory statements to the media about Murphy and his job performance, harming his business reputation and impairing his ability to get another theater job.

Press statements and an interview with the board's chairman in September consistently defended Murphy.

"We'd like to believe that people will understand that Michael is excellent at what he does, and that he has a good reputation that, frankly, I have got to believe has been unfairly tarnished, if we believe the consultants," board Chairman Randall Best told The News on Sept. 3.

Asked about the staff turmoil, Best cited two reports by consultants that he said found no wrongdoing on Murphy's part.

"What we find is a few bad apples sully the reputation of Shea's," Best told The News.

Board member Jonathan Dandes, also expressing support for Murphy, said the Shea's president also enjoyed support from staff.

"There are a whole lot of staff members who are fully supportive of Michael," Dandes said in September. "This is not a situation that is unanimous, by any stretch."

Best said in the interview that Murphy acknowledged he needed to work on his management style.

"Michael is the first to admit that he can sometimes be short with people," Best said. "But Michael has promised us, and we believe him, that he is going to work very hard to change his style."

Murphy has repeatedly declined to speak with The News.

Shea’s prospered because of Murphy's leadership, the lawsuit said. Shea's went into the pandemic with a $2 million surplus and emerged with a $6 million surplus," according to the lawsuit.

Murphy suggested in the lawsuit that his accomplishments and a "reasonable expectation of staff accountability" may have been responsible for "unfounded allegations."

Beginning last April, some Shea’s employees complained about Murphy’s management at Shea’s, "and they did so in terms that were especially pointed, since Murphy is gay," according to his lawsuit.

The complaining staffers referred to him "with dog-whistle terms like 'toxic,' 'temperamental,' 'chaotic,' 'volatile,' prone to 'fits,' and 'privileged,' ” according to the lawsuit.

"Whereas a straight man who leads an organization may often be characterized as “tough” or “firm,” Shea’s employees used sexual-orientation-laced terms which not only are derogatory but are discriminatory as a matter of law in New York State," according to the lawsuit.

Jennifer Orr, former Shea's public relations coordinator under Murphy, said she had difficulty imagining how he could be a victim of discrimination for his sexuality in the theater world, where being gay is commonplace.

"I find the discrimination allegations very hard to believe," Orr said. "I had gay colleagues at Shea's. We never thought twice about someone's sexual orientation because it didn't matter. And why would it? What mattered was getting the job done and getting it done well."

Murphy had legal counsel first approach a Shea's attorney in July, claiming he had been experiencing discrimination for being a gay man.

The lawsuit said Murphy has suffered from "emotional distress, psychological injury and mental anguish, degradation and embarrassment," in addition to "a loss of professional opportunities."

Murphy, who earned a $305,000 annual salary plus bonuses, is seeking $2 million in damages in addition to more than $400,000 for severance, bonuses and back pay he says he is owed.

Shea's board announced plans last Friday to form a committee and open a national search for Murphy's successor.