Lawsuit: Arrest over 'joke' Trump message on Cheektowaga plow truck reveals vindictive politics

He called the practice a "way of building comradery and alleviating stress" during long work hours.

So on the Thursday afternoon of Dec. 19, 2020, as a joke just for his co-workers, he said, he painted "Trump 2020" on wooden boards that were to be replaced before the truck was to leave the garage.

When he showed for work the next morning, he expected to finish the maintenance work on the truck. But he was instructed to take a different truck and drive along streets picking up curbside piles of leaves.

Shortly afterward, three Cheektowaga police vehicles pulled him over, with one activating its emergency lights and siren. Two police officers approached him and told him he was under arrest because of a criminal complaint by Markel, according to his lawsuit. He said he was handcuffed on the side of the road in front of two other Highway Department employees and many members of the public.

Hupkowicz, 47, of Depew, was charged with criminal mischief and making graffiti for painting the words – Trump 2020 – in black and white on the boards on the truck.

On that same afternoon, he was given a letter of discipline by Wegner, informing him he was being suspended without pay until further notice. The letter alleged that he vandalized town property.