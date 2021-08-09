Lawsuit alleges sex assault ring at Buffalo group home for foster children

Child & Family Services is a $50 million human services agency that has operated in Buffalo since 1873. It runs a variety of programs, including foster care and adoption, counseling, and residential treatment centers.

The case was among several dozen filed in Erie County over the past week. A two-year window to make claims in New York State under the Child Victims Act expires Saturday.

Growing up in a troubled home in Niagara Falls, the plaintiff witnessed domestic violence and drug abuse at a young age. He was put in a foster home and then returned to his mother’s home. But at age 8, he was placed at Conners Children’s Center again.

“It was a place that he could go that would keep him safe from a lot of the issues he had faced in his young life up to that point. Of course, the exact opposite happened,” said Max Selver, an attorney with Emery Celli Brinkerhoff Abady Ward & Maazel in New York City. “So, certainly, it left a lasting and indelible imprint in his ability to trust not only other people, but other institutions that were being upheld as trustworthy and reliable.”

Selver said the abuse of his client at Conners Children's Center was “more or less continuous” throughout his nearly three years at the facility.