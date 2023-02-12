Parents of Starpoint Central High School wrestlers said the district’s canceling of the rest of wrestling season due to “serious allegations of inappropriate conduct” by team members stemmed from two incidents in January in which some wrestlers piled on top of a teammate during practices.

The parents maintained in court papers filed last week that the incidents involved one or two wrestlers and were quickly addressed by coaches. They only became an issue again weeks later, the parents said, after the wrestler who had been piled upon was not selected by coaches to compete in the Section VI Class tournament.

The district overreacted by canceling the season, according to a lawsuit filed Friday that sought a court order to block the district’s decision.

A Niagara County State Supreme Court judge declined to rule on the motion prior to the Section VI individual championships on Saturday, so Starpoint wrestlers did not compete in the event and can’t advance to the New York State championships.

Superintendent Sean M. Croft said in a letter Tuesday that the district cannot disclose details about the underlying circumstances “due to the involvement of law enforcement and other legal implications.” The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that it was investigating members of the wrestling squad but declined to elaborate.

The first “dog pile” incident happened Jan. 24 at a practice at the high school. The piled-upon teammate’s shoes were taken off and thrown over a scoreboard, and a coach “corrected the behavior” before starting practice, according to court papers filed by attorney Jeffrey F. Reina on behalf of seven parents whose sons are on the wrestling team.

A second incident on Jan. 25 involved a sexual harassment claim at a private practice facility known as the Barn, though the lawsuit did not explain the claim. Two wrestlers tackled the same teammate who had been piled upon the previous day and removed his shoes again. The teammate became upset and left, and a coach later went to the boy’s home “to smooth out the situation,” court papers said.

After the incidents, the Starpoint wrestling team competed in the state Dual Meet Championships in Syracuse and won a Division I title.

Numerous parents of team members attended the event, including the parents of the wrestler who had been piled upon, according to court papers.

“The team parents celebrated the team’s performance together and there was no discussion, tension, or conflict among the parents. The alleged incidents were not an issue,” court papers said.

Starpoint High School was then scheduled to host the Section VI Individual Championships on Saturday, but only the top 13 members of the Starpoint team would be able to compete, per Section VI rules.

After learning that her son was ranked No. 14 on the Starpoint team and did not qualify, the mother of the wrestler who was piled upon complained to the district about the incidents from two weeks earlier and told district officials that two wrestlers who were involved in the incidents should not be allowed to compete, according to court papers.

The parents of several wrestlers appealed Croft’s decision within hours of his emailed letter, stating in a letter to the superintendent and to the school board that their children did not see or participate in any inappropriate conduct and that wrestlers who were completely innocent of any alleged wrongdoing were being punished.

“Many of these wrestlers have an opportunity to win a State Individual title, which equates to college recruitment and scholarships,” the parents wrote. “You have stripped them (of) the opportunity to earn these titles therefore missing out on an opportunity for colleges to know their worth. This is bigger than just ending a season. It is impacting their future.”

In affidavits to the court, some parents said their wrestler sons now have a stigma attached to them because of their association with the team.

“My sons are being targeted by other students and teachers at Starpoint, and they are being called ‘rapists,’ ” one mother said in an affidavit.