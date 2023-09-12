Buffalo Bills co-owner Terry Pegula criticized the rise in National Football League player protests against racial injustice by saying unhappy Black players should "go back to Africa and see how bad it is," according to a discrimination lawsuit filed Tuesday against the league.

Pegula in a statement released by the team said the comment attributed to him in the filing is "absolutely false."

"I am horrified that anyone would connect me to an allegation of this kind," he said. "Racism has no place in our society and I am personally disgusted that my name is associated with this complaint."

The remarks were included in a complaint filed against the NFL and NFL Media in federal court by Jim Trotter, a former NFL Media reporter, who claims he was terminated after speaking out on the need to improve diversity and inclusion within the league. Trotter did not hear the alleged Pegula remark firsthand but reported the account of someone else who did.

Trotter's lawsuit includes purported examples of discrimination and retaliation, which he said were rampant in the highest levels of the NFL.

Trotter said he first learned of Pegula's comment when another NFL Media reporter mentioned it on a companywide Zoom call in September 2020.

That reporter recalled a conversation during which Pegula spoke about the recent rise in social activism by NFL players and their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, the lawsuit states.

The unidentified reporter shared on the call, according to Trotter's complaint, that Pegula had said: “If the Black players don’t like it here, they should go back to Africa and see how bad it is.”

"This remark was so offensive and racist that the people in the meeting appeared to be frozen, unsure how to even react," Trotter said in the complaint.

A league source told The Buffalo News that the alleged comment was thoroughly investigated, including interviews with Terry and his wife and co-owner, Kim Pegula – who both denied the statement – and every other person at the dinner where this conversation purportedly took place.

The investigation took place shortly after the comment was brought to the league’s attention, and no one else from the dinner recalled the statement being made, according to this source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The dinner took place in 2018 and no one complained about the purported racist remark until the 2020 NFL Media video call, the source said.

The reporter – not Trotter – who brought it up on the call claims to have directly heard the "Africa" remark, David Gottlieb, one of Trotter's attorneys, told The News.

Trotter, according to his complaint, said he spoke up on the call and asked how the league would handle the remarks. He said he was eventually told the league office would investigate the matter.

Trotter said he followed up repeatedly to find out whether any disciplinary action would be taken against Pegula but nothing happened.

John Marvel, then head of digital content for NFL Media and Trotter's former boss, said league officials told him it was a human resources matter, Trotter recounted in his complaint.

“So we are sweeping this under the rug?" Trotter said.

“I can only tell you what I’ve been told," Marvel said.

The complaint also includes another purported statement by Pegula at an October 2017 meeting where the league's owners privately discussed topics including former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s failure to catch on with a new team after his kneeling during the national anthem stirred up controversy.

Pegula, according to the complaint, said the issue was a “media problem” and the league needed a spokesperson to boost its image.

“For us to have a face, as an African-American, at least a face that could be in the media, we could fall in behind that," Pegula said, according to the complaint.

The New York Times later obtained an audio recording of the meeting and reported on this and additional parts of the discussion that featured more from Pegula.

The NFL in a statement Tuesday thanked Trotter for his dedicated journalism and described his firing as a business decision. The league's statement denied specific allegations in the lawsuit.

"The NFL has made significant strides in improving diversity and inclusion and, while we acknowledge there is always more work to be done, we are committed to continuing that progress," the statement read.

Terry Pegula, 72, is a multibillionaire who made most of his fortune in oil and natural gas exploration and production.

Terry and Kim Pegula have owned the Buffalo Bills since 2014, three years after they purchased the Buffalo Sabres.

Terry Pegula recently named himself president of both sports franchises. He is in the midst of overseeing the construction of a new Bills stadium in Orchard Park that is expected to cost at least $1.5 billion, a project that will receive significant public funding.

News Sports Reporter Katherine Fitzgerald contributed to this report.