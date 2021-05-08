 Skip to main content
Lawmakers seek move of Amigone crematory away from Tonawanda neighbors
Lawmakers seek move of Amigone crematory away from Tonawanda neighbors

Lawmakers want to change state law to allow the move of Amigone Funeral Home's Sheridan Park crematory, which is blamed for foul and toxic emissions, away from its residential neighborhood. 

State lawmakers want Amigone Funeral Home's crematory in the Town of Tonawanda moved away from the neighbors who have complained for years about foul-smelling air pollution.

State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, and Assemblyman Bill Conrad, D-Town of Tonawanda, on Friday said they've introduced legislation that would give Amigone the ability to shift the crematory from 2600 Sheridan Drive to a nonresidential section of the town.

The bill would apply to any crematory or crematorium operated by a funeral home, as long as local authorities approve the move and the operation remains in the jurisdiction where the original approval was granted.

The legislation is required, they said, because state law bars both the construction of new funeral home crematories and the relocation of existing combination crematories such as Amigone's.

The crematory was shut down in 2012, for violating its state permit, but Amigone installed new pollution controls and the state Department of Environmental Conservation allowed it to reopen in 2018. It was shut down again in September, following an emission of thick, black smoke, but the DEC issued a consent order in January over the objections of local officials allowing it to resume cremations.

