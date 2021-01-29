Lawmakers press Biden to loosen border restrictions

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The letter – also signed by Republican Reps. Chris Jacobs of Orchard Park and Tom Reed of Corning – calls on the U.S. and Canada to work together to develop a plan for reopening the border, which has been closed to nonessential travel since the early days of the pandemic last March 21.

Given that Covid-19 continues to spread on both sides of the border, a complete reopening of the border is unlikely to happen soon. But in the letter, the lawmakers suggest a series of interim steps.

Most notably, they suggested that the U.S. do what Canada has done and allow close family members to reunite in the U.S. as well as in Canada. Canada loosened its policies regarding such cross-border family visits last summer, but the U.S. never did the same thing.

"The U.S.–Canada border has operated efficiently because of coordination and seamless processes crafted by both governments working in tandem," they wrote. "Reciprocating family travel exemptions continues in that tradition of coordination and lessens uncertainty for families approaching the border just seeking to reunite with loved ones."

In addition, the lawmakers urged Biden to work with Canada to develop a policy that would allow Americans to visit property they own in Canada, and vice versa.