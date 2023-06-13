The Buffalo Common Council on Tuesday approved the recommended pay raises for elected officials in the city, giving themselves, the mayor and others 12.63% increases.

The new annual salaries, which were recommended by the city’s Citizen Salary Review Commission, are:

Mayor: $178,519, up from $158,500

Council members: $84,472, up from $75,000

Comptroller: $134,593, up from $119,500

For Board of Education members, the Commission recommended $16,984, up from $15,000, but the Board of Education contacted the Council about increasing the recommendation to $28,000, said Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen.

The salaries for Board of Education members will come out of the Buffalo Public Schools’ budget.

“That’s what the school board requested. It is out of their budget. Their leader supported it,” Pridgen said.

The new salaries will take effect Jan. 1.

Mayor Byron W. Brown has no plans to veto the action taken by the Council, said spokesman Michael DeGeorge in a statement.

University Council Member Rasheed Wyatt did not attend Tuesday’s meeting due to a death in the family.

Lovejoy Council Member Bryan J. Bollman, North Council Member Joseph Golombek and South Council Member Christopher P. Scanlon voted no on the new raises.

How proposed salary hikes for Buffalo's elected officials compare to pay in other cities Byron W. Brown would earn $178,519 a year, about $61,000 more than the mayor of Pittsburgh and nearly $38,000 more than the mayor of Cleveland, both of which are larger cities, according to the Citizen Salary Review Commission.

Scanlon said on principal he could not support raises.

“I don’t think it’s the appropriate time to implement a raise for electeds right now,” he said. “We’re on the heels of consecutive years of tax increases. We had a user fee increase this year so we are putting a larger financial burden, although needed, on the residents of the city of Buffalo. I can’t justify voting in favor of a raise.”

In his annual State of the City address, Brown called for a 4.47% hike in the residential property tax rate and higher fees for sanitation services. The budget recommended by the mayor is $582 million. The spending plan was approved last month and begins July 1.

The property tax increases on residential and commercial properties will add $5.8 million to the city's coffers. Sanitation fees go up about 8% for residential properties and 11% for commercial properties.

The salary increases will not affect the property tax and user fee increases in the new budget, Pridgen said. With or without the raises the property tax and user fees still would still be the same.

“I think there’s never going to be an easy time to have any raises anywhere for government workers,” Pridgen said.

"We raised minimum wage across the state of New York. It’s going to keep going up. The difference in government raises and the industry raises, industry can raise their pay at any time,” he said. “The Council, every four years, and there is no opportunity again for another four years and that’s not guaranteed.”

With the raises, Buffalo's mayor will be paid more than mayors in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and other New York cities, including Yonkers, Rochester, Syracuse and Albany. Buffalo's council members would be paid more than their counterparts in all of those cities except Cleveland.

Pridgen pointed out that the commission’s report recommending the new salaries was not a direct comparison of salaries of other elected officials in comparable cities.

“The report, what it did not show was the work and whether those Councils were considered full time or part time and the type of governments that they are,” Pridgen said. “We have obviously a strong mayor type of government, however we do have a full time council. So even some of those don’t have the staff or don’t have the same setup so it’s not truly comparing apples to apples.”

The last time Buffalo's elected officials received pay raises was in 2019. The approved salary increases were:

• Mayor: $158,500, up from $105,000

• Comptroller: $119,500, up from $88,412

• Council members: $75,000, up from $52,000

• Board of Education members: $15,000, up from $5,000

Before that, the mayor, Council members and comptroller had not had a raise since 1998. The $5,000 stipend for the School Board had not increased since 1974.

Scanlon said after the meeting that the 2019 increases were justified.

“In 2019 I think it was warranted. You hadn’t seen an increase in salary for elected officials in the city for 20 years, but certainly – whether inflation, cost of living, however you want to look at it – certainly increased significantly during those 20 years, and at the end of the day it is a tool to attract qualified candidates, for sure,” Scanlon said. “But I don’t think on the heels of just doing this (in 2019) and consecutive years of tax increases, which we need to do, I can’t in principle then justify (new salaries).”