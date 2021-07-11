Laux Sporting Goods sold, but name and family touch will remain

Two younger entrepreneurs, one from Ukraine and the other from Russia, have made a splash in the Buffalo business scene by buying a century-old seller of uniforms, trophies and other team gear.

Laux Sporting Goods, owned by the same family since its founding in 1921, was sold to partners Oleksiy Chaukin and Boris Leshchinskiy, co-owners of Dip 'N Dive.

The new owners plan to retain the company name, its store at the Walden Galleria and its workforce of long-tenured employees – including some of the Lauxes.

"We wanted somebody local. We wanted the name to stay," former President David Laux said. "We also knew it needed younger (owners), with more energy, and with more tech skills."

Chaukin and Leshchinskiy said they believe the two companies, while remaining separate entities, will strengthen each other and they see the potential to significantly expand the Laux operation.

"We'll make it better," Chaukin said.

Laux Sporting Goods started 100 years ago, when the patriarch, Alphonse, a semi-pro ball player, started selling gloves, bats and baseballs from his ice cream parlor on Broadway. He moved the company, now focused on sporting goods, across the street to its longtime home at 441 Broadway.