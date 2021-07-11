Laux Sporting Goods sold, but name and family touch will remain

Two younger entrepreneurs, one from Ukraine and the other from Russia, have made a splash in the Buffalo business scene by buying a century-old seller of uniforms, trophies and other team gear.
Laux Sporting Goods, owned by the same family since its founding in 1921, was sold to partners Oleksiy Chaukin and Boris Leshchinskiy, co-owners of Dip 'N Dive.
The new owners plan to retain the company name, its store at the Walden Galleria and its workforce of long-tenured employees – including some of the Lauxes.
"We wanted somebody local. We wanted the name to stay," former President David Laux said. "We also knew it needed younger (owners), with more energy, and with more tech skills."
Chaukin and Leshchinskiy said they believe the two companies, while remaining separate entities, will strengthen each other and they see the potential to significantly expand the Laux operation.
"We'll make it better," Chaukin said.
Laux Sporting Goods started 100 years ago, when the patriarch, Alphonse, a semi-pro ball player, started selling gloves, bats and baseballs from his ice cream parlor on Broadway. He moved the company, now focused on sporting goods, across the street to its longtime home at 441 Broadway.
Laux grew to supply sports equipment, uniforms, trophies and plaques to professional, recreational, high school and youth teams between Buffalo and Syracuse. Al's son, James, took over the company in 1959, serving as president with his brother, Richard, as vice president.
James' son, David, took over in 1998, joined by numerous siblings, in-laws and cousins in the third generation of the family to work at the company.
"It became a way of life," said Debbie Laux, a daughter of Richard Laux.
By then, Laux had expanded to a half-dozen retail locations, including the store at the Boulevard Mall, which opened in 1962 as one of the mall's original tenants.
They weathered a devastating 1979 fire at the 441 Broadway site and changes in the retail and wholesale marketplace over the years. Family members attribute the company's longevity to the relationships they've built over the years with clients and customers.
"It was personal," said Carol Infanti, a daughter of James Laux.
Around 10 years ago, however, the family was considering selling Laux Sporting Goods. They changed their mind, but a few years ago decided the timing was right, in large part because company management was getting older and the next generation wasn't interested in taking over the business, said David Laux, 67, who has had health issues recently.
The Lauxes worked with Range Brokers International, which connected the family with Chaukin and Leshchinskiy.
They said they believe Chaukin, who is 44, and Leshchinskiy, who is 40, are enthusiastic, experienced in a different side of the sporting goods industry and have expertise in developing online sales.
"You couldn't find a better fit," Range Brokers CEO Cal Lawson said.
The partners were friends with similar backgrounds in information technology before they went into business together. They both followed family to the Buffalo area from overseas – Chaukin, from more temperate Ukraine, amazed at how much snow Buffalo gets, and Leshchinskiy, from the Izhevsk region of Russia, where winters are bitterly cold.
"Buffalo is a tropical paradise," Leshchinskiy quipped.
They are co-owners, with another partner, in Dip 'N Dive, which sells scuba and snorkeling equipment, mainly online, and arranges training and tours for divers. The pair said Laux was attractive partly because Dip 'N Dive was outgrowing its warehouse and office space in Amherst – "You've seen the chaos there," Chaukin said – and needed more room.
By early 2020, around the time the Laux family closed the Boulevard Mall store, the sides had an agreement. However, in March 2020, the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic blew up the deal and forced the partners to find new financing to make it work.
At the same time, David Laux said, the pandemic ravaged Laux Sporting Goods, forcing the temporary closings of both the Galleria store and the warehouse and left the company without equipment orders from leagues to fill.
"We didn't have any customers," David Laux said.
Meanwhile, Lawson said the brokerage approached about six Buffalo-based banks to back the buyers, but none would and the brokers eventually worked with Minnesota-based Stearns Bank to finance the revived deal.
The sale, approved by Laux's 18 family member shareholders, closed last month. The terms were not disclosed but the transaction includes the $750,000 sale of the Laux warehouse and offices at 25 Pineview Drive in Amherst.
Dip 'N Dive and Laux will remain separate corporations but the new owners have moved the dive shop's back-office operations from its former warehouse in Amherst to the larger space on Pineview Drive. Laux has about 20 employees now and Dip 'N Dive has around 15.
Dip 'N Dive's retail location, on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Tonawanda, will remain open, as will the Laux store at the Galleria, Chaukin said.
"I don't think that's going away," he said of in-person shopping.
Chaukin and Leshchinskiy said they had been interested in expanding into the school market, a goal expedited by the acquisition of Laux Sporting Goods, while their experience in technology infrastructure should grow Laux's online sales operations.
"If we're talking about two ..." Chaukin said.
"Pieces of a puzzle," Leshchinskiy interjected.
"– It's a perfect fit," Chaukin finished.
Chaukin said they're keeping the Laux name because of the business' history and legacy.
"We definitely want to see it grow. We definitely want to see it expand outside of Western New York," Leshchinskiy said.
Sitting in the Laux offices recently, as the siblings and cousins showed off decades-old company ledgers and a black-and-white photo of Al Laux, Chaukin noted Laux executives, including some family members, will continue with the company.
And, the partners said, Dip 'N Dive is a similar kind of operation, with the wives of Chaukin and Leshchinskiy working there along with other relatives.
"It is a family-oriented business, big time," Chaukin said.