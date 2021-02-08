Launch NY says startup investments keep flowing

Investment in upstate startups through Launch NY held strong last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The nonprofit organization reported engaging over 175 investors to deliver $2.23 million in investments to 32 companies in 2020. Buffalo-based Launch NY provides capital access and mentoring to startups in the 27 westernmost counties of New York State.

The $2.23 million in investment was a combination of Launch NY's seed fund, a for-profit fund, and a newly created investor network that allows for individual deals.

"In many respects, it was almost invigorating to see so much grit in the face of the pandemic," said Marnie LaVigne, president and CEO of Launch NY.

How did the investments manage to keep flowing under trying economic circumstances?

"I actually think it has to do with the type of company we work with," LaVigne said. "These are seed-stage businesses. Most of the companies are not generating revenue. So it is not a case, say, like a restaurant who suddenly had its daily revenue generation shut off."