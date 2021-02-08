Launch NY says startup investments keep flowing

Investment in upstate startups through Launch NY held strong last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
The nonprofit organization reported engaging over 175 investors to deliver $2.23 million in investments to 32 companies in 2020. Buffalo-based Launch NY provides capital access and mentoring to startups in the 27 westernmost counties of New York State.
The $2.23 million in investment was a combination of Launch NY's seed fund, a for-profit fund, and a newly created investor network that allows for individual deals.
"In many respects, it was almost invigorating to see so much grit in the face of the pandemic," said Marnie LaVigne, president and CEO of Launch NY.
How did the investments manage to keep flowing under trying economic circumstances?
"I actually think it has to do with the type of company we work with," LaVigne said. "These are seed-stage businesses. Most of the companies are not generating revenue. So it is not a case, say, like a restaurant who suddenly had its daily revenue generation shut off."
In 2019, Launch NY debuted its for-profit LP Fund, which works in tandem with the nonprofit seed fund. LaVigne had wondered if she would be able to close the for-profit fund last year at its $5 million target amid the pandemic, only to see the total reach $5.4 million, with over 70 limited partners.
Launch NY added the investor network to its program last year.
"We know a lot of investors want to pick their own deals," LaVigne said.
Five companies raised a combined $435,000 through the network. Launch NY has 108 accredited investors in that network and aims to increase that total to 300 by the end of the year.
Startups continue to approach Launch NY about investments, LaVigne said. "It's a very steady stream."
Matt Glynn