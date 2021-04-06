 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Launch NY gets funding to help with pandemic recovery
0 comments

Launch NY gets funding to help with pandemic recovery

Support this work for $1 a month
LOCAL AERIAL BUFFALO GEE (copy)

Launch NY has won funding to help with pandemic recovery efforts.

 News file photo

Launch NY, a Buffalo venture development company, has scored $937,500 to support pandemic recovery efforts.

It received $750,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, along with a local match of $187,500.

The grant will allow Launch NY to make a full transition to virtual mentorship and investor network platforms for technology-based startup companies.

The EDA grant is part of a $29 million award split by 44 organizations as part of the Scaling Pandemic Resilience Through Innovation and Technology challenge, which uses entrepreneurship and innovation to address economic, health and safety risks caused by the pandemic.

Launch NY is a nonprofit that provides high-growth startups with pro bono mentoring and access to risk capital.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Use-of-force instructor testifies Chauvin did not use a proper neck restraint when putting his knee on George Floyd

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News