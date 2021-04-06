Launch NY gets funding to help with pandemic recovery

Launch NY, a Buffalo venture development company, has scored $937,500 to support pandemic recovery efforts.
It received $750,000 from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, along with a local match of $187,500.
The grant will allow Launch NY to make a full transition to virtual mentorship and investor network platforms for technology-based startup companies.
The EDA grant is part of a $29 million award split by 44 organizations as part of the Scaling Pandemic Resilience Through Innovation and Technology challenge, which uses entrepreneurship and innovation to address economic, health and safety risks caused by the pandemic.
Launch NY is a nonprofit that provides high-growth startups with pro bono mentoring and access to risk capital.
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Samantha Christmann
News Business Reporter and Columnist
I grew up the daughter of a steelworker in North Tonawanda. I've been a business reporter for The News since 2008 and write the Discount Diva column, which appears in every Sunday's paper.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.