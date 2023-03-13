Western New York is springing forward into another blast of winter weather early this week.

The National Weather Service predicts 4 inches to 7 inches of snow will fall in Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and southern Erie counties between early Tuesday and early Wednesday, with less snow forecast for the immediate Buffalo Niagara region.

The Chautauqua Ridge and Boston Hills, west and southwest of Springville, will see the greatest accumulation, the service reported.

Widespread heavy snow will impact central and eastern NY late today through early Wednesday morning, with moderate snow extending back into Western NY mainly Tuesday and Tuesday night. Be prepared for difficult travel at times. #nywx pic.twitter.com/ecMo1529eI — NWS Buffalo (@NWSBUFFALO) March 13, 2023

A winter weather advisory will go into effect from 2 a.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday for southern Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Allegany, Wyoming, Genesee and Orleans counties.

Widespread, heavy snow will hit eastern and Central New York later Monday before spreading to Western New York late tonight into Tuesday morning. This latest storm is driven by a strong low pressure system over or near New England, the weather service said.

Two to 4 inches of snow are expected Tuesday in northern Erie and Niagara counties, where a hazardous weather outlook is in effect.

The greatest snowfall totals are forecast for east of Buffalo and Niagara Falls. The lightest snowfall, as little as 1 to 2 inches, is predicted closest to the Lake Erie, Niagara River and Lake Ontario shorelines.