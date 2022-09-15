Latest lawsuit targeting NY gun ban centers on parks, public transit and private property

A lawsuit filed this week in federal court in Buffalo seeks to block parts of a recently passed New York State law that bans carrying firearms in parks and public transit.

The lawsuit brought by two local gun owners and two national Second Amendment rights organizations also seeks to overturn a provision that puts all private property off-limits to firearms without the expressed consent of the property owners.

Those filing the lawsuit called the anti-carry presumption on private property "a massive restriction on the right to bear arms."

The new legislation was passed during an emergency session this summer after the U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York's existing concealed carry law, which required applicants to prove why they needed to carry a firearm.

Second Amendment Foundation founder and Executive Vice President Alan M. Gottlieb said New York lawmakers “replaced one unconstitutional licensing scheme with another.”

The lawsuit centers on public parks, public transit and private property – rather than including all of what critics of the law find objectionable – "because those are the easiest ones for us to win on," Gottlieb said.

"They’ll be a slam dunk," he said.

If the lawsuit succeeds in those areas, he said, "there’s a good chance everything else will follow."

The two gun owners, John Boron of Depew and Brett Christian of Cheektowaga, and the Las Vegas-based Firearms Policy Coalition and the Second Amendment Foundation of Bellevue, Wash., said the state law prevents lawful gun owners from carrying firearms in most public places.

The state law forbids carrying in "sensitive" locations such as courthouses, city halls, libraries, schools, subways, bus stops and public parks and playgrounds among many other buildings and grounds. A gun owner would be charged with a felony for carrying in these locations. The state also established all private properties as "restricted" locations, where carrying a firearm is illegal unless the property owner permits it.

"New York's 'sensitive location' and 'restricted location' designations, and enforcement of them, are a de facto ban on the fundamental, individual right to bear arms in public virtually everywhere," according to the lawsuit. "Typical law-abiding citizens of New York – the vast majority of responsible citizens – effectively remain subject to a flat ban on carrying handguns outside the home for the purpose of self-defense in vast swaths of the state."

Named as defendants in the lawsuit are Kevin P. Bruen, the superintendent of the New York State Police, and Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn. The lawsuit seeks a ruling from a judge that the portions of the state gun law pertaining to parks, public transit and private property are unconstitutional and cannot be enforced.

The lawsuit comes as one of several legal actions challenging the state's new gun law, including the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association's suit in federal court in Syracuse and a Kings County resident's federal lawsuit downstate challenging the safety training, character references and social media history required under the new licensing requirements.

Another lawsuit already has been dismissed. In that case, Gun Owners of America, its New York branch, and Ivan Antonyuk, a member of the gun owner group, objected to the extensive list of sensitive places.

The new Buffalo lawsuit avoids a technical misstep that prompted a federal judge in Syracuse to dismiss that case last month.

U.S. District Judge Glenn Suddaby found several parts of the new state law were likely unconstitutional, but he dismissed the Gun Owners of America lawsuit, saying the gun owner, a Schenectady man who wished to carry for protection, did not say in his lawsuit that he intended to carry a concealed weapon after the law took effect.

In their lawsuit, Boron and Christian each explicitly said they intended to continue carrying firearms if not for the new state law.

"Boron will be unable to carry for self-defense when taking his weekly walk with his dog to a local park near his house, as he typically does and would intend to continue to do so," according to the lawsuit.

The law prevents Boron from riding public transportation while carrying for self-defense, so he will be unable to visit downtown Buffalo by taking Metro Rail, as he has done every several months to go out to dinner. The ban on firearms on Metro Rail is "particularly problematic" because of his concerns for his safety when he gets off the train in Buffalo, according to the lawsuit.

Because of the law, Christian said he is unable to carry for self-defense when visiting local parks or when hiking on trails in largely wooded and marshy areas as he does a few times each month.

"Christian would intend to continue to carry for self-defense in parks and when on trails, but for the enactment and enforcement (of the law)," according to the lawsuit.

Both men raised other instances in their daily lives the state law keeps them from carrying firearms: motorcycle rides and visits to the ATM, gas station and hardware store.

By making private property presumptively off-limits, the state law imposes a burden on their right as law-abiding citizens to exercise their Second Amendment right to carry a handgun for self-defense, according to their lawsuit.

The state could not establish a default rule that bans praying before a meal unless a restaurateur expressly consents, or forbid someone from wearing a political T-shirt in an office park without permission from a leasing agent, according to the lawsuit.

"The Bills of Rights poses no obstacle to a property owner independently banning praying or banning political T-shirts, even if other laws might, just as a property owner can independently decide to bar invitees from carrying firearms," according to the lawsuit. "But, as in all those situations, the state may not presume to make the property owner's decision for them and place a thumb on the scale against the exercise of constitutional rights."

Unlike those in the Syracuse case, the plaintiffs in Buffalo specified the sensitive places they are challenging.

Representing the State Police superintendent in the Syracuse case, the state Attorney General's Office cited past U.S. Supreme Court decisions permitting bans on carrying guns in vulnerable places and that such prohibitions are deeply rooted in the nation's historical tradition of firearm regulation.

But the judge in the Syracuse case said the state law's "long list of sensitive locations impermissibly includes numerous locations that are nonsensitive."

The judge said the high court ruling this past summer barred the expansion of sensitive locations beyond schools, government buildings, legislative assemblies, polling places and courthouses.