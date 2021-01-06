Latest federal stimulus package provides $50 million for NFTA

The federal government's new $900 billion stimulus package will help keep Metro buses and trains rolling and sustain operations at the area's two airports – at least for now.

The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority will receive $50 million from the program authorized by Congress and signed by President Trump last month, which coincides exactly with the amount needed to counter massive drop-offs in transit and airport customers stemming from Covid-19 concerns.

"It allows us to continue to operate amid all the challenges we have," said NFTA spokeswoman Helen Tederous, adding that the new money should fuel authority operations for about three months once it arrives in March.

The anticipated infusion of funds provides $43 million for transit assistance and $7 million for Buffalo and Niagara Falls airports at a time when passenger totals at Buffalo Niagara International Airport have dropped by about 80%, bus travel is down 50%, and rail traffic is down 30-40% depending on the day. It follows another federal assistance payment of $84.8 million received last April soon after the pandemic closed schools, colleges and businesses that rely on mass transit.