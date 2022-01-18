 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest data continues to suggest that the Covid-19 surge is past its peak locally
top story

Latest data continues to suggest that the Covid-19 surge is past its peak locally

Poloncarz Covid-19 Test Update (copy) (copy)

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says Erie County has peaked in regard to the latest Covid-19 surge, with county data showing infections appear to be falling.

 Mark Mulville

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Tuesday that the latest county data confirms what he believed to be true last week: The latest Covid-19 surge is finally past its peak and trending downward.

He pointed to several pieces of evidence:

• While the positive test rate of 20% remains high, it is lower than last week.

• Both confirmed Covid-19 case rates and weekly totals are down, compared with prior weeks. The number of new weekly cases declined by 16%, the first decline in weekly case totals since before Christmas.

• And while hospitalizations involving patients who happen to test positive for the virus continue to rise, a new subset of hospital data shows that the number of people who are being admitted specifically because of Covid-19 symptoms remains level.

One ongoing wrinkle in the data is that the county figures do not include those who took an at-home Covid-19 test and may have tested positive.

Overall, though, the county's numbers and the state's numbers show that the post-holiday surge in Covid-19 cases is past its peak.

"We believe we've peaked with regards to the Omicron variant, which was huge," he said at his weekly news briefing.

State statistics reflect a similar trend. The seven-day average percentage of people who tested positive for the virus across the state continues to drop and, as of Monday, was just over 15%. A week ago, that same metric was just under 21%.

Poloncarz also shared a new Covid-19 hospitalization chart that not only reflects total hospital and intensive care unit cases, but also reflects how many patients were admitted primarily due to Covid-19 symptoms, as opposed to being admitted for other reasons but testing positive for the virus due to routine hospital testing.

The new chart shows hospitalizations primarily due to Covid-19 remain high, but level.

"What's growing are the number of people who are in the hospital with Covid-19 but are not there for a Covid illness," Poloncarz said. "They may be there for surgery. They may have a broken leg."

Finally, Poloncarz said he wanted to dispel the notion that it is hard to get access to a Covid-19 test. He said Erie County still has plenty of same-day appointments for people who want a PCR test – which are often turned around in a day  or who have symptoms and qualify for a rapid test.

Anyone interested in getting tested for free by the county should call (716) 858-2929.

Tags

