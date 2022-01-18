Latest data continues to suggest that the Covid-19 surge is past its peak locally

State statistics reflect a similar trend. The seven-day average percentage of people who tested positive for the virus across the state continues to drop and, as of Monday, was just over 15%. A week ago, that same metric was just under 21%.

Poloncarz also shared a new Covid-19 hospitalization chart that not only reflects total hospital and intensive care unit cases, but also reflects how many patients were admitted primarily due to Covid-19 symptoms, as opposed to being admitted for other reasons but testing positive for the virus due to routine hospital testing.

The new chart shows hospitalizations primarily due to Covid-19 remain high, but level.

"What's growing are the number of people who are in the hospital with Covid-19 but are not there for a Covid illness," Poloncarz said. "They may be there for surgery. They may have a broken leg."

Finally, Poloncarz said he wanted to dispel the notion that it is hard to get access to a Covid-19 test. He said Erie County still has plenty of same-day appointments for people who want a PCR test – which are often turned around in a day – or who have symptoms and qualify for a rapid test.

Anyone interested in getting tested for free by the county should call (716) 858-2929.

