Last week to tour Decorators' Show House

This is the final week to tour the 2021 Decorators’ Show House. The early 20th-century mansion, the Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave., is the 21st Decorators’ Show House sponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News.

Sept. 18 is the last day to see the house, which opened Aug. 21 and features more than 35 spaces decorated by local design professionals.

Tickets, $35, are timed and available online only at buffalo.jl.org. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Monday is for private tours, and the house is closed Tuesday.

The house was built from 1915 to 1918 by New York City architect Charles Pierrepont H. Gilbert for Grace Millard Knox, wife of the late Seymour H. Knox, and their children. The mansion stayed in the family until 1969. It was most recently sold to Ross Cellino for the new corporate headquarters of Cellino Law.