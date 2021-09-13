 Skip to main content
Last week to tour Decorators' Show House
Last week to tour Decorators' Show House

Breakfast at Tiffany's

A view of the rotunda at Decorators' Show House. The room has a "Breakfast at Tiffany's" theme and was  designed by five members of the board of directors of the Interior Design Association of Western New York.

 Sharon Cantillon/Buffalo News

This is the final week to tour the 2021 Decorators’ Show House. The early 20th-century mansion, the Grace Millard Knox House at 800 Delaware Ave., is the 21st Decorators’ Show House sponsored by the Junior League of Buffalo and The Buffalo News.

Sept. 18 is the last day to see the house, which opened Aug. 21 and features more than 35 spaces decorated by local design professionals.

Tickets, $35, are timed and available online only at buffalo.jl.org. Tickets will not be sold at the door. Hours are 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday; and 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Monday is for private tours, and the house is closed Tuesday.

The house was built from 1915 to 1918 by New York City architect Charles Pierrepont H. Gilbert for Grace Millard Knox, wife of the late Seymour H. Knox, and their children. The mansion stayed in the family until 1969. It was most recently sold to Ross Cellino for the new corporate headquarters of Cellino Law.

All proceeds raised from Show House will go toward a community project in Western New York. Since 1981, Decorators’ Show Houses have raised more than $4.4 million to benefit 23 local cultural and human service organizations.

Additional information is available on the Junior League of Buffalo website and its Facebook page.

Karen Benz Coen and Jeannine Yager-Aiello talk about this year's Decorators' Show House at 800 Delaware Ave.
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

Home & Style editor

I write about decorating, gardening, fashion, DIY projects and entertaining for the Home & Style section. We feature many residences throughout Western New York. Interviewing people about their homes and gardens is a favorite part of my beat.

