Lasertron to reopen Thursday with safety protocols

After winning a court ruling, a laser tag center in Amherst said Tuesday that it will reopen Thursday.

A State Supreme Court justice granted Lasertron a preliminary injunction to keep authorities from enforcing a public health order that had shut down its operations as a Covid-19 precaution.

A lawyer who represented Lasertron in its legal action against the state and Erie County said Monday the company intended to reopen when Western New York emerges from the "orange zone" restrictions.

The business stressed its safety protocols in a release Tuesday that announced its Thursday reopening.

"Lasertron prides itself on the precautionary steps taken to strictly enforce social distancing, sanitization, and mask-wearing guidelines to ensure the safety of staff and guests," according to its release.

Among the restrictions:

• Masks will be required at all times.

• The arcade continues to be closed.

• Food and beverage service will be closed.