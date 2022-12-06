Larkinville businesses host Holiday Stroll on Saturday

Holiday shoppers are invited to shop, sip and snack from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at more than a dozen stores, breweries, distilleries and restaurants in Buffalo's Larkinville neighborhood.

Starting from Seneca Street near Fillmore Avenue, down to DiTondo restaurant at 370 Seneca St., shoppers may take part in the Holiday Stroll through Larkinville, where plenty of free parking is available along Seneca and side streets, in addition to a parking lot at Seneca and Hydraulic streets.

Activities include photographs with "Donut Girl" at Paula's Donuts, 872 Seneca St., where a Holiday Stroll special includes a free doughnut with the purchase of any drink. Other participating businesses include Buffalo Distilling Co., 860 Seneca St., and bkindcity, 871 Seneca St., along with DiTondo.

Some venues will open as early as 7 a.m., and others will be open evening hours.

Holiday strollers are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for The Buffalo News Neediest Toy Drive that now has a new home in Larkinville. Items for children up to 12 years old may be left under The Buffalo News tree in the Larkin at Exchange Building lobby, 726 Exchange St.