Larkin Square launches a season of summer fun on Saturday

Larkin Square launches its 10th season of summer programing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday with Free Family Fun Day.
Science, theater and circus-related activities will be geared toward children in kindergarten through eighth grade and their families, as well as Zumba.
The Buffalo Children’s Business Fair, a youth artisan market, will offer items for sale, the Cheesy Chick Food Truck will be on hand, and businesses including the Swan Street Diner, Toasted and Paula’s Donuts will be open for breakfast and lunch.
Seasonal launches to come at Larkin Square, 745 Seneca St., include Fitness in the Parks on June 4, Food Truck Tuesdays on June 7 and KeyBank Live at Larkin concerts on June 8.
See the summer lineup at larkinsquare.com.
