Large fire controlled before it spreads to Tonawanda school

A large fire visible through much of the City of Tonawanda late Saturday tore through construction materials stored on the grounds of Fletcher Elementary School, but firefighters kept the flames away from the main building.

The fire burned insulation and roofing materials stored outside the school at 555 Fletcher St., at Gibson Street, Mayor John White and Common Council President Jenna Koch said overnight.

No one was injured in the fire, which started around 11 p.m. and was extinguished by 12:15 a.m. City police and fire investigators still are working to pin down the cause and point of origin, said Police Capt. Frederic Foels, who did not have a damage estimate.

Crews are reconstructing Fletcher School to house all of the city's elementary students, from kindergarten to fifth grade, as part of a $53.5 million project approved in 2019.

The redesigned school was set to open in September 2023 and Tonawanda Superintendent Timothy Oldenburg told Koch and White he expects that the capital project will remain on schedule.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.