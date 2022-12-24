Langworthy names Jessica Proud as congressional chief of staff

Incoming Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy of the 23rd Congressional District has named veteran Republican operative Jessica Proud as his new chief of staff, and made several other appointments to his Washington office.

"We have put together a top notch team of professionals to accomplish our number one goal of world-class constituent service on behalf of the taxpayers of Western New York and the Southern Tier," Langworthy said of his new staff. "They are ready to hit the ground running on January 3rd and will help ensure the residents of the 23rd district have a loud and clear voice in Washington. There is a lot of work to be done to get this country back on track, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Proud will head Langworthy's Washington office when he assumes his seat on Jan. 3. She has served as his spokeswoman for the New York State Republican Committee since 2019, when he was elected chairman. She held the same post previously for Langworthy's predecessor in the state party post, Edward F. Cox.

A graduate of SUNY Albany who grew up in Westchester County, Proud formerly was a partner of William F.B. O'Reilly at The November team, a political communications firm. She also worked for two State Senate majority leaders, and as a spokeswoman for gubernatorial, U.S. Senate, congressional and New York City mayoral campaigns. She is a one-time staffer for former State Sen. Cathy Young, R-Olean.

Proud noted her familiarity with the district's Southern Tier component and looks forward to once again working with the area's constituents.

"Obviously, the needs of the community are great, especially economic issues," she said, citing rural health care and broadband expansion as top items on the new congressman's agenda.

Proud will relocate from her Saratoga County home to Washington to head Langworthy's office. She is married to David Catalfamo, a one-time top aide to former Gov. George E. Pataki and unsuccessful Assembly candidate from Saratoga County in 2022.

Proud said Langworthy has also named Jesse Prieto of Erie County as deputy chief of staff in the Washington office. He will leave his post as executive director of the Erie County Republican Committee as well as his state party duties under Langworthy. The new congressman is expected to remain as state GOP chairman at least through January, Proud said, though he plans to soon resign from the party post.

Meanwhile, Molly Safreed, a Western New York native now working for the Republican National Committee, will take over as Langworthy's communications director, Proud said. She previously worked for former Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, in the Southern Tier district.

Proud also said Will Smith, a veteran of several congressional offices in Washington, will serve as legislative director. Hannah Jahreis, who has worked for the Erie County and state GOP, will be director of operations. She said many of the case workers and field representatives employed by former Reps. Chris Jacobs and Tom Reed will also be retained.