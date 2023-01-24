Langworthy named to key House panel that shapes floor votes

WASHINGTON – Rep. Nicholas A. Langworthy, a Republican who represents suburban and rural Erie County as well as the Southern Tier, on Monday snagged one of the more important committee assignments in the House, where he will help shape the legislation that goes to the floor for votes.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, named Langworthy to the House Rules Committee, which sets the terms of debate for bills that are about to go up for votes. The move means that all four Western New York members of the House will likely serve on major committees in the House over the next two years.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be chosen by Speaker McCarthy to serve on the crucial and prestigious House Rules Committee," which will help advance the Republican agenda, Langworthy said in a statement. "I’m deeply humbled that my colleagues have placed their trust in me as a freshman member to serve on three important committees this Congress and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get to work.”

Langworthy long has said he'd like a seat on the Energy and Commerce Committee, another powerful panel that oversees the energy sector as well as telecommunications and consumer protection. But McCarthy decided that no first-term lawmakers should serve on that panel.

Instead, in addition to Rules, Langworthy earlier got appointed to the Oversight and Agriculture Committees.

Langworthy said he's happy to be joining the Oversight Committee, which investigates government wrongdoing.

"From holding the Biden administration accountable to fighting for truth and transparency for hardworking American taxpayers, the work of this committee is more important than ever," Langworthy said. "The message should be loud and clear that unchecked power – whether it be from inside the government or out – has come to an end, starting with the work of this committee. I’m excited to get started.”

And the chairman of the Oversight panel, Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, said he was happy to have Langworthy on the committee.

“With Representative Langworthy and our Republican members, this Congress we’ve got an all-star lineup ready to hit the ground running and go to bat for the American people," Comer said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Langworthy also said it's important for him to serve on the Agriculture Committee, given that his district sprawls through the farmlands of the Southern Tier.

"Western New York and the Southern Tier have a rich agriculture history from small family farms getting passed down from generation to generation to an up-and-coming agritourism destination," he said. "However, family farms have struggled as a result of policy changes from people who do not understand the agriculture industry. I will be a tireless fighter to protect their livelihood when the Farm Bill is up for negotiation and deliver results they need to thrive.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Claudia Tenney, a Canandaigua Republican who represents parts of Niagara and Orleans counties along with all of Genesee and Wyoming counties, was recently named to the House Ways and Means Committee. Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, is a longtime member of that key panel, which also oversees Social Security and trade.

The western portion of the state has frequently had two members on Ways and Means, so in a sense, Tenney's appointment to that panel represents a return to the status quo. Nevertheless, Tenney said her selection was good news for the region.

"It's been important to have a voice on this committee for Upstate New York because our interests and needs are very different than New York City," said Tenney, who has been seeking a seat on the panel since 2018. "Our communities tend to be driven by small business owners, entrepreneurs, farmers, and especially this agricultural district" and therefore the panel needs to include someone who understands all those interests, she said.

Tenney said that as a lawyer specializing in tax, corporate and banking law, she's a natural fit for the Ways and Means Committee.

The chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, agreed.

"A longtime small business owner herself, she is a fierce advocate for working families," Smith said. "Together, we will fight for a tax code that delivers better jobs and higher wages for all Americans and advances the interests of American workers and entrepreneurs."

House Democrats have not yet made their committee assignments, but Higgins is expected to continue serving both on Ways and Means and the Budget Committee.

Meanwhile, Rep. Joe Morelle, a Rochester-area Democrat whose redrawn district now includes a slice of Orleans County, is likely to continue serving on the House Appropriations and Administration committees.