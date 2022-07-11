Langworthy launches TV ads for congressional campaign

Nick Langworthy's new ad for his 23rd Congressional District campaign hits the airwaves Tuesday morning, signaling his media entry into an expected high intensity effort against Republican rival Carl P. Paladino.

As the Aug. 23 GOP primary approaches, Langworthy launches his "introductory" spot on broadcast and cable TV aiming to familiarize his candidacy through a vast swath of the Southern Tier where he is not as well known as Paladino, the 2010 candidate for governor. Christopher M. Grant, Langworthy's media consultant, said the 30-second spot highlights his three years as state Republican chairman.

"The ad is basically about Nick's time as chairman and the wins he has delivered for his constituents," Grant said, including lawsuits stopping Democratic efforts to expand voting rights to non-citizens and to gerrymander congressional districts during reapportionment.

"The conservative who wins" is now emerging as a theme in the candidate's early statements and advertising. The statement concludes the ad he begins on Tuesday.

In addition, Langworthy does not shy away from his association with Donald Trump. The ad notes that when the former president sought new leadership of the state GOP in 2019, he turned to Langworthy. And it portrays their 2014 handshake on the tarmac of Buffalo Niagara International Airport when Langworthy, then the Erie County Republican chairman, was among those urging the then-Manhattan real estate developer to run for governor of New York.

"I took on Andrew Cuomo, Kathy Hochul and the radical Democrat bullies, and I delivered results," Langworthy says in the ad.

Langworthy seeks to succeed retiring Republican Chris Jacobs, who said on June 3 he would not seek a second term. Since Langworthy announced soon after Jacobs' bowed out of the race, he has remained mostly behind the scenes as he raises the considerable funds he will need to compete throughout a district that extends from southern Erie County and across the Southern Tier to Chemung County.

Grant said Monday that Langworthy will file documents with the Federal Election Commission indicating he raised about $307,000 in the three weeks since Jacobs' decision to not run again and his own announcement of candidacy.

"It shows we will have more than enough resources to win," Grant said.

Paladino's team had not yet filed its financial statement on Monday, but the candidate has already deposited $1.5 million of his personal funds into the campaign account and began airing his own ads earlier this month.