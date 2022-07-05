Langworthy gains backing of key House conservative group in battle with Paladino

In a sign of increasing national focus on the 23rd Congressional District, a top conservative figure in the House of Representatives on Tuesday announced key support for Nicholas A. Langworthy in his Republican primary contest against Carl P. Paladino.

Paladino-Langworthy showdown takes shape as Cenedella drops out Manhattan businessman Marc Cenedella on Friday dropped out of the race for Congress in New York's 23rd district, meaning Republicans in southern and eastern Erie County and the Southern Tier will likely choose between Buffalo businessman Carl P. Paladino and State GOP Chairman Nicholas A. Langworthy in an Aug. 23 primary.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Indiana, chairman of the House Republican Study Committee in the GOP caucus, said he would support Langworthy, giving the candidate new ammunition for bolstering his conservative credentials in the heavily Republican district. The new support could also help Langworthy attract significant contributions from conservatives around the country.

"Nick is a true conservative who will be on the front lines fighting back against the radical policies of Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden," Banks said. "Nick will put American workers and families first and he is ready to hit the ground running on Day One. He has my full support and the support of the House Conservatives Fund.”

Langworthy, in accepting the Banks endorsement, said it underscores his "commitment to defending the core Republican values on which our nation was built – individual liberty, fiscal responsibility, and the rule of law."

Banks' Republican Study Committee, which describes itself as “the intellectual arsenal” and policy shop for congressional conservatives, is expected to prove instrumental in this year's effort to recapture the House for the GOP. It is also a sign advanced by Langworthy allies that their candidate, chairman of the New York State Republican Party, enjoys support from House leaders despite backing for Paladino by Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga County, third ranking GOP member.

Paladino commits initial $1.5 million to congressional campaign In a sign that an intense and well-financed Republican primary for the 23rd District is about to begin, congressional hopeful Carl P. Paladino has committed $1.5 million of his own money to jump-start the campaign.

Indeed, some Republican insiders have already pointed to the possibility that GOP leaders in the House could use their personal political action committees to help Langworthy, who they say will bring "stability" to the seat.

In a campaign in which both candidates may attempt to "out conservative" each other, the Banks announcement is now expected to weigh heavily in Langworthy's effort. Spokesman Christopher M. Grant said Langworthy merits the backing as leader of the state GOP and champion of successful lawsuits that prevented voting by undocumented immigrants in New York City, and another that neutralized Democratic gerrymandering of congressional and State Senate districts this year.

"For rank and file Republicans, this is somebody who will not only fight, but fight and win," Grant said, noting a nationwide strategy this year emphasizing the GOP's commitment to "getting things done."

Grant called the Banks announcement significant because the House Conservatives Fund ranks as the most important conservative group to yet weigh in.

"Now we've got national conservatives starting to rally around him," Grant said.

