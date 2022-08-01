Langworthy assails Paladino's failure to disclose personal finances

In an increasingly contentious primary for the new 23rd Congressional District, endorsed Republican Nick Langworthy launched his strongest attack to date on opponent Carl Paladino on Monday for failing to file a personal financial disclosure form required of candidates for the House of Representatives.

Both even coined new labels for their opponents – "Lying Langworthy" and "Cowardly Carl."

Langworthy, the state Republican chairman, said Paladino is not only ducking debates and interviews with reporters but is now "hiding his sources of income" by failing to submit the required form. Both sides were also arguing over whether any late filing constitutes an official violation.

"His actions aren’t just a walking House Ethics violation, but they should be a huge red flag to voters who are sick of politicians trying to buy elections and hiding their business dealings," Langworthy said in a statement. "Ignorance is not an excuse for breaking the law – it’s time for Carl to come clean and immediately complete these forms for the voters to see.”

Analysis: Face-off in the 23rd District? One major question in the Republican primary for the 23rd Congressional District centers around how much mud will get slung in the contest between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino.

Langworthy filed his form on July 6, listing various investments and a 2021 salary of $149,999 as state chairman. The Buffalo News reported on Sunday that Paladino, a major real estate developer in Western New York, had not met the July deadline for filing.

Langworthy seized upon the situation Monday by noting that he had fulfilled his obligations and expects his opponent to also comply.

"Voters have an absolute right to look under the hood and see where candidates are getting their money," Langworthy said.

Paladino spokesman Vish Burra said the delay occurred because the House clerk had "failed to supply this campaign with login credentials."

"The House clerk has graciously extended the filing period and we have been in constant contact with the clerk and we will be fully compliant," he said. "This is in the process of being filed."

Paladino also weighed in, accusing his opponent of being in "complete desperation mode."

"Nick knows my net worth better than anyone, as I have funded his entire career," Paladino said. "Unlike Lying Langworthy, my campaign is self-funded and not beholden to Never Trump donors and DC lobbyists."