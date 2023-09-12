Traffic will be reduced to one lane for about a month, starting Wednesday, on a section of Brompton Road in the Town of Tonawanda, a town spokesman reported.

The restriction will accommodate contractors working on the town's Youth, Parks and Recreation Enhancement Project.

The contractors will be completing work that affects curbs, sidewalks and entrances on Brompton Road between Parker Boulevard and the Brighton Arena.

A temporary traffic signal on Brompton will permit motorists to pass through the area in one direction at a time. The signal is expected to be in place until about Oct. 13.