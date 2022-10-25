 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lane reductions on eastbound I-290 off ramp to northbound I-990 set for Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, motor vehicle traffic will be reduced to one lane on the eastbound I-290 off ramp to the northbound I-990 in Amherst, the State Department of Transportation announced. 

The lane reductions are necessary to allow for bridge joint repairs. All lanes will reopen to traffic at 3 p.m., transportation department officials said.

Motorists are being advised that extra travel time may be needed. The scheduled work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

Those traveling in the area are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver's license suspension. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New 624 area code coming to Western New York in 2024

New 624 area code coming to Western New York in 2024

The 624 area code will start being assigned as early as April 2024 to residential and business customers requesting new service or additional lines throughout the 716 area code region – all or portions of Erie, Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

France to develop major lithium mine as Europe moves to electric vehicles

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News