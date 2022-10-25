Lane reductions on eastbound I-290 off ramp to northbound I-990 set for Thursday

From 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, motor vehicle traffic will be reduced to one lane on the eastbound I-290 off ramp to the northbound I-990 in Amherst, the State Department of Transportation announced.

The lane reductions are necessary to allow for bridge joint repairs. All lanes will reopen to traffic at 3 p.m., transportation department officials said.

Motorists are being advised that extra travel time may be needed. The scheduled work is weather-sensitive and could be delayed in the event of inclement weather.

Those traveling in the area are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in a driver's license suspension.