Landscaper seriously injured after being struck by vehicle
Landscaper seriously injured after being struck by vehicle

A landscaper was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Thursday on Grauer Road in the Town of Niagara, according to State Police.

Troopers said the landscaper, Nicholas R. Hager, 29, of Lockport, was blowing clipped grass off the roadway at 9:13 a.m. when he was struck by an eastbound vehicle operated by Mary A. Ventry, 80, of Lewiston.

Hager was transported by Mercy Flight to Erie County Medical Center for serious head trauma, State Police said.

