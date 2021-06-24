Landscaper dies 14 days after being struck by vehicle in Town of Niagara

A landscaper who had been in the hospital after being stuck by a vehicle on June 10 succumbed to his injuries Thursday, according to New York State Police.
Nicholas R. Hager, 29, of Lockport was blowing grass off the roadway at 9:13 a.m. on Grauer Road in the Town of Niagara when he was struck by a vehicle traveling east on Grauer, State Police said.
Troopers identified the driver of the 2014 Honda CRV as 80-year-old Mary A. Ventry of Lewiston.
Harold McNeil
