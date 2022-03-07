Landowners sue after 'federally funded' EPA program sends them million-dollar cleanup bill

The financial plight facing Carolyn and James Newhouse started with a letter from the Environmental Protection Agency pitching a project "being funded with federal money."
The federal agency asked the Newhouses in 2012 for access to their 61 acres of swampy woodlands along Route 219 in Cattaraugus County so crews could inspect abandoned, decades-old oil wells and plug any leaking ones.
Sure, the Newhouses replied, because years earlier the state's environmental agency told them a previous owner was liable for the dozen or so wells on their Carrollton property. The couple bought the property for $8,400 in 2000, mainly as a place where her father could hunt, and the deal did not include rights or royalties to the abandoned wells, they said.
The next letter came three years later – with a bill attached for $768,529.
"We each were, literally, shocked by this letter and felt like we had been punched in the gut," Carolyn Newhouse, 57, said in a court affidavit.
The federal government billed the Newhouses for inspecting and plugging 13 wells. And the charges kept piling on for the Newhouses.
Four years later, in 2019, another letter arrived from the National Pollution Funds Center, with the bill then put at $1 million.
Five months after that, the U.S. Treasury sent a notice of debt, and it put the past due bill at $1.3 million. Wage garnishment letters soon followed.
The Newhouses are small business owners who live in Bradford, Pa., about 12 miles from the Cattaraugus County property.
When they purchased the land, they did not even know how many wells were on the land, had no right to extract oil, had no interest in assuming control over the wells and had not talked to those who owned the mineral rights, the couple said in their affidavits.
The land, worth about $20,000 today, is not suitable for development, said James Newhouse, 59.
"If we had any inclination that we would be responsible for the cost to close and plug the wells, we never would have bought the property," he said in his affidavit.
They contested the debt and appealed the wage garnishment, sending materials through their lawyer to a federal government hearing officer. The Treasury Department held the hearing in November 2020, according to the Newhouses. The hearing officer denied their appeal after reviewing documents but without hearing from them personally. The Newhouses were not allowed to appear at the hearing in person or by video conference call.
"In other words, no participation by me or by my attorney was allowed – either in person or remotely, and there was no oral argument," James Newhouse said in his affidavit.
The Newhouses are now suing the EPA among other federal agencies in U.S. District Court in Buffalo. They're seeking a court order canceling the debt they say the federal government has unfairly and illegally imposed on them, and they also want an injunction stopping the government from garnishing wages.
Neither the Department of Justice lawyer handling the case for the EPA nor the EPA's regional office in New Jersey responded to requests for comment.
The Newhouses were not available to comment, according to John T. Kolaga, their lawyer.
But their affidavits and correspondence to them from the federal agencies spell out the timing and actions that led to the surprise million dollar-plus bill. They also raise questions about which of the former property owners – some of whom are dead – remain responsible for the wells.
Question of ownership
The 2012 letter to the Newhouses from the EPA said the federal agency was initiating the project to permanently plug the abandoned crude oil production wells on their property under the Clean Water Act and the Oil Pollution Act of 1990.
"This project is being funded with federal money from the Oil Spill Liability Trust," according to the letter.
The last-known operator of the wells failed to plug them under a consent order he had entered into with the state Department of Environmental Conservation, according to the EPA's letter.
Wells were leaking oil into Tunungwant Creek, a tributary of the Allegheny River. In addition to plugging the wells, the four-month project included removing any oil pipelines and oil storage tanks and excavating and treating contaminated soil, according to the project description.
The 2015 letter from the National Pollution Funds Center said multiple wells were found to be leaking oil, but listed the Newhouses as owners of the wells and indicated they were responsible for the costs and damages.
The National Pollution Funds Center, created in 1991 and delegated to the U.S. Coast Guard, administers the Oil Spill Liability Trust, ensures funding for cleanups and recovers costs from liable parties.
The Newhouses' court papers include a 2019 email from a regional minerals manager at the state Department of Environmental Conservation who said state records show the wells are owned by a previous property owner, but not the one who sold the land to the Newhouses.
The previous owner considered responsible by the DEC registered the wells with the agency at least a decade before the Newhouses took title to the land. That owner also agreed to plug the wells but failed to do so.
But even that prior land owner's responsibilities for the wells has been called into question, because a 1984 deed transferring the land to that owner carved out an exception for all oil, gas and mineral rights, according to the Newhouses' lawsuit.
That previous owner had the right to register the wells with the DEC under an oil lease he had with the owners of the mineral rights, James Newhouse said.
But the Newhouses were never parties to the lease, have never seen it and do not know the terms, he said.
When the previous owner sold the land, the sale did not include the mineral rights. So the person who sold the land to the Newhouses did not have the mineral rights either, the Newhouses said.
When the EPA first wrote the Newhouses about checking the abandoned wells, its letter listed the previous property owner – not the Newhouses – as "the last known owner/operator of these wells."
The 2012 letter "clearly, and from our perspective, correctly" identified the previous owner as responsible for the wells, based on the records of the DEC, James Newhouse said.
Before the project started, when Newhouse telephoned the federal on-scene coordinator to discuss the EPA's plans, he asked him what the couple's legal liability was, James Newhouse said in his affidavit. The coordinator told him "clearly, without hesitation, and repeatedly that we had no liability for the actions EPA would be taking, without any equivocation whatsoever," James Newhouse said.
Affidavit: Small business at risk
The Newhouses received a 12-month temporary waiver for wage garnishment in December 2020. They sued on Jan. 31.
If the government prevails, Carolyn Newhouse said it would cause immediate irreparable harm to the couple and their small business, an information technology company that specializes in wired and wireless technology.
"It will drastically impede my efforts to keep our business afloat," Carolyn Newhouse said.
She said their company has been hit hard by the pandemic. She's not receiving funds from the business except to pay personal or medical bills, and her husband had to file for unemployment benefits, she said.
The couple is seeking to change their business model, and the changes will require an investment into the company via business loans. The government's attempt to enforce "an alleged debt in excess of $1.32 million" would destroy any possibility of getting that loan, she said.