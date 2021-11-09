Landlords file lawsuit over eviction moratorium they say causes 'tremendous harm'

Landlords almost never have access to the information necessary to do so, such as tenant paychecks and savings account information, they said.

What's more, circumstances are different now than in March 2020, when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order prohibiting evictions, and also than in December 2020 when the Legislature passed the law putting in place the moratorium.

In March 2020, the economy was closed, with unemployment spiking to more than 16%, and the health concerns in the early days of the pandemic had unnerved the public.

Now, the economy is fully reopened, the attorneys said. Schools are open for in-person learning five days a week. Offices have begun to return to in-person operations. And there are severe hiring shortages in many industries.

Plus, now there are three highly effective vaccines, the attorneys said.

"The act did not take into account any of these material changes of circumstances," according the court papers. "The act did not include any measures to allow courts, rather than tenants, to make an objective determination whether any of the individuals who claimed a hardship actually, in fact, had one. It was enacted as if the Legislature buried its head in the sand to the substantial progress that has been made since March 2020."

