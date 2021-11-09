Landlords file lawsuit over eviction moratorium they say causes 'tremendous harm'

Some three dozen landlords from across Erie County have filed a lawsuit calling the state's ongoing eviction moratorium unconstitutional.
Their inability to evict tenants who assert a Covid-19 financial hardship has caused them to suffer "tremendous harm," with some at risk of losing not only their rental properties but their own homes, according to their State Supreme Court filing.
The landlords – based in Buffalo, Kenmore and the towns of Amherst, Hamburg, Grand Island and Tonawanda – range from mom-and-pop operations with one or two rental units to companies with several hundreds units.
The lawsuit targets the Covid-19 Emergency Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Act of 2020, which the State Legislature modified in September to extend the moratorium through at least Jan. 15. The suit names as the defendant Lawrence K. Marks, the chief administrative judge of the state court system, who is responsible for implementing and administering the act.
"The act claims to provide landlords with the opportunity to challenge hardship claims, but that process is illusory," according to court papers filed by attorneys Jeffrey Reina, Paul Cambria and Erin McCampbell Paris, who represent the landlords.
"Landlords cannot challenge hardship claims unless they are able to swear, under penalty of perjury, that they have a good faith belief that the hardship claims are false," they said.
Landlords almost never have access to the information necessary to do so, such as tenant paychecks and savings account information, they said.
What's more, circumstances are different now than in March 2020, when then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order prohibiting evictions, and also than in December 2020 when the Legislature passed the law putting in place the moratorium.
In March 2020, the economy was closed, with unemployment spiking to more than 16%, and the health concerns in the early days of the pandemic had unnerved the public.
Now, the economy is fully reopened, the attorneys said. Schools are open for in-person learning five days a week. Offices have begun to return to in-person operations. And there are severe hiring shortages in many industries.
Plus, now there are three highly effective vaccines, the attorneys said.
"The act did not take into account any of these material changes of circumstances," according the court papers. "The act did not include any measures to allow courts, rather than tenants, to make an objective determination whether any of the individuals who claimed a hardship actually, in fact, had one. It was enacted as if the Legislature buried its head in the sand to the substantial progress that has been made since March 2020."