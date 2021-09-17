Landlords consider legal options as Niagara Falls extends short-term rental moratorium

A moratorium on permits for short-term rentals in Niagara Falls, such as Airbnb apartments, was extended for six months by the City Council Wednesday.
The Niagara Falls Tourist Home Association, a landlords' group, is considering taking legal action over the move, according to Carol Schultz-Reitz, one of its leaders.
"It's a very real possibility," she said Thursday.
In a potentially related action, the Council also approved a measure that allows it to override the decisions of the city Planning Board with a supermajority – four votes out of five.
Up to now, the Council needed a unanimous vote to cancel a Planning Board ruling.
"The Planning Board got thrown under the bus," Schultz-Reitz said.
That board was sent a copy of the proposed change in the unanimity rule earlier this summer, but never acted on it.
Council Chairman Kenneth M. Tompkins said Thursday that the city's attorneys told the Council that since the Planning Board hadn't done anything with the zoning ordinance amendment in 60 days, the Council was free to pass it.
"When they presented this to us in July, it was incomplete," Planning Board Chairman Tony Palmer said. "They chose to ignore that and do what they want to do."
The moratorium was imposed June 1 to give the Council time to pass a revised ordinance regulating short-term rentals. However, there has still been no action on it.
The measure would ban new short-term rentals outside the city's downtown core, require the landlords to pay the same "bed taxes" on their rents as hotels and motels do, and impose a variety of rules on the upkeep of the units and the conduct of their customers.
Councilmen have said it was triggered by complaints from residents about noise and disorder by visitors.
Schultz-Reitz said she doesn't know how many people have been stymied from opening a tourist rental by the moratorium, but she believes the number is substantial.
The moratorium "stops people from legally operating their properties under the law that was passed three years ago," she said.
The rental law must be submitted first to the Niagara County Planning Board and then to the city Planning Board before the Council can vote on it, Tompkins said.
In the meantime, the moratorium now runs until March 14.
Last year, the city imposed a moratorium on short-term rentals, but it expired in September 2020 without action on the proposed law.
The city Planning Board defeated it, and the Council's attempt to override the board failed.
Four councilmen were in favor of the new regulations, but Councilman William Kennedy II voted no, and under the old unanimity law, that was enough to stop the new law.
Wednesday, Kennedy voted no on extending the moratorium and changing the unanimity rule. His four colleagues all voted yes on both measures.