Landlords consider legal options as Niagara Falls extends short-term rental moratorium

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The moratorium was imposed June 1 to give the Council time to pass a revised ordinance regulating short-term rentals. However, there has still been no action on it.

The measure would ban new short-term rentals outside the city's downtown core, require the landlords to pay the same "bed taxes" on their rents as hotels and motels do, and impose a variety of rules on the upkeep of the units and the conduct of their customers.

Councilmen have said it was triggered by complaints from residents about noise and disorder by visitors.

Schultz-Reitz said she doesn't know how many people have been stymied from opening a tourist rental by the moratorium, but she believes the number is substantial.

The moratorium "stops people from legally operating their properties under the law that was passed three years ago," she said.

The rental law must be submitted first to the Niagara County Planning Board and then to the city Planning Board before the Council can vote on it, Tompkins said.

In the meantime, the moratorium now runs until March 14.

Last year, the city imposed a moratorium on short-term rentals, but it expired in September 2020 without action on the proposed law.