The Fruit Belt Community Land Trust – with its mission of ensuring the historic neighborhood's housing remains affordable while allowing new development to occur – is raising rents by roughly double or more on two houses its owns.

The decision is drawing alarm from residents like Raven Bell, who lives on Rose Street and was informed her rent will increase to $1,500 from $800 beginning July 1.

“This is hardly affordable for me currently and is very alarming and quite a jump from what I currently pay,” said Bell in a letter to the Common Council late last month.

Another Rose Street resident, Anne Perry, received a letter in mid-May from the land trust, informing Perry that effective July 1 her rent will increase to $1,500 per month, up from $600. The letter was signed by Elverna Gidney, president of the Board of Directors.

“I am a retiree on a fixed income and cannot afford this increase. This increase does not support the mission the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust represents, most of all ‘affordability,’ " Perry said in a letter earlier this month to the Council asking for “assistance, advice and/or suggestions.”

Bitter infighting threatens future of land trust aimed at stabilizing Fruit Belt Accusations of wrongdoing have been flying back and forth among the nonprofit’s new board leadership, its former professional staff and its founding activists – including those who don't live in the historic Buffalo neighborhood.

The Council referred the concerns to its Community Development Committee for discussion on Tuesday.

“What we got was correspondence that this land trust, that this Council supported, has raised the rents on the folks who are in there and (whose rents) were supposed to be affordable until they got their mortgages,” said Council President Darius G. Pridgen, whose district includes the Fruit Belt.

In 2018, the Council approved the land transfer of four vacant lots to the land trust for development of affordable housing.

“Normally I wouldn’t bring this before the Council, but because the Council is the one who agreed to the land being transferred, I don’t want to see the organization that’s supposed to keep the rents down double the rents by a letter while (residents are) trying to get their mortgages,” Pridgen said.

Launched in 2018, the Fruit Belt Community Land Trust was initially led by India Walton – currently a candidate for the Masten District seat on the Common Council – until she resigned in 2020 to run for mayor against Byron W. Brown in 2021. It was formed because of the growth of the nearby Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus and its encroachment on the Fruit Belt neighborhood. Residents became worried that their neighborhood could be taken over or become less affordable as economic development continued, driving up property values. So they formed the land trust to control the fate of the Fruit Belt neighborhood by acquiring and holding land in perpetuity while still allowing development or renovations.

But the nonprofit has had some problems since.

The Buffalo News reported in February that in recent months calls for more transparency over finances and board infighting had engulfed the organization.

Accusations had been flying among the nonprofit’s new board leadership, its former staff and its founding activists – including those who don't live in the historic Buffalo neighborhood.

Walton, who served as the land trust's first executive director until resigning to launch her mayoral bid, said Sunday she is no longer involved with the land trust and called the rent increases a violation of the nonprofit organization's founding principles, bylaws and policies.